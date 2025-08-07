The Clean Up Hour, Mix 330

What’s up, y’all? Here is tonight’s Clean Up Hour — the 73rd All Things Considered, which makes the case for Pip Skid, whose gravel voice, unflinching raps, and willingness to broad all sorts of subject matter, makes him an important voice in the Peanuts & Corn canon.

Tracklist:

Good Times (feat. Skratch Bastid)

I Never Knew

I ain’t a Rapper, I’m a DJ Version 2011 (feat. DJ Bunny)

No More Rap

Pump (feat. Nomad)

Ooooooo Ahhhhhhh

These Colors Don’t Run

We Lost Our Jobs Today

Tens of Dollars

Beer Monster

You Soooo Much

You’re Not the Boss of Me (feat. Leonard Sumner)

Audio Cassette*

Long Live Bruce Willis

Dish Pig (feat. mcenroe)

You Smell Awful*

Brain Fog

All Up In This Piece (feat. Epic)

Run and Hide (feat. Birdapres)*

So Small (feat. Gruf)

Straight Jacket

5:20 AM

Towel Snap (feat. The Gumshoe Strut)

8 Track Blues

Gun Lobby

Letters Never Sent**

Raggedy Anne

True Blue (feat. Recyclone)

Asleep At The Wheel (feat. Gruf)*

Varycloseveins (feat. Unleavened)

Secrets

My Two Dads

My 1 Mon

Sit & Spin (feat. Birdapres & Oldfolks Home)

Wash Your Back Alone

Drugs and Roses

Losing My Mind (feat. Skratch Bastid)

This Year (feat. Charlie Fettah)

