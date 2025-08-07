The Clean Up Hour, Mix 330

What’s up, y’all? Here is tonight’s Clean Up Hour — the 73rd All Things Considered, which makes the case for Pip Skid, whose gravel voice, unflinching raps, and willingness to broad all sorts of subject matter, makes him an important voice in the Peanuts & Corn canon.
Tracklist:
Good Times (feat. Skratch Bastid)
I Never Knew
I ain’t a Rapper, I’m a DJ Version 2011 (feat. DJ Bunny)
No More Rap
Pump (feat. Nomad)
Ooooooo Ahhhhhhh
These Colors Don’t Run
We Lost Our Jobs Today
Tens of Dollars
Beer Monster
You Soooo Much
You’re Not the Boss of Me (feat. Leonard Sumner)
Audio Cassette*
Long Live Bruce Willis
Dish Pig (feat. mcenroe)
You Smell Awful*
Brain Fog
All Up In This Piece (feat. Epic)
Run and Hide (feat. Birdapres)*
So Small (feat. Gruf)
Straight Jacket
5:20 AM
Towel Snap (feat. The Gumshoe Strut)
8 Track Blues
Gun Lobby
Letters Never Sent**
Raggedy Anne
True Blue (feat. Recyclone)
Asleep At The Wheel (feat. Gruf)*
Varycloseveins (feat. Unleavened)
Secrets
My Two Dads
My 1 Mon
Sit & Spin (feat. Birdapres & Oldfolks Home)
Wash Your Back Alone
Drugs and Roses
Losing My Mind (feat. Skratch Bastid)
This Year (feat. Charlie Fettah)
See y’all next time!