The Clean Up Hour, Mix 332

What’s up, y’all? Here is tonight’s Clean Up Hour — a mix of Hip Hop entirely from East Asia. In the context of the “woke” and “post-woke” eras, I think something a bit different is needed.

Tracklist:

Rhymester – B-BOYイズム

CB MASS – the real thing (For The Club) (feat. Shin Ji Sun) (진짜 (For The Club) (feat. 신지선))

MC漢 × MAKI the MAGIC – 紫煙

Lunch Time Speax – その男

PUNPEE＆BIM – SHAMPOO (feat. Elle Teresa)

妖艶金魚(yoen kingyo) – OMG

FARMHOUSE – リンス

ZORN – In the Neighborhood

YDG – Chilly

JJJ – Kids Return

The Quiett – Take the Q Train (Remix) [feat. P-Type]

ECD – SHINE (feat. K-Dub)

LIBRO – Signal (feat. Motoharu) (シグナル – 光の当て方次第影の形 feat. 元晴)

Suzuki mamiko – Blue

Zettahun & kojikoji – Midnight Call

INSIST – Honou

Mad Clown – On a Starry Night (별이 빛나는 밤에 (Feat. 강선아)

SOMAJI – ええな

Lo-key design & kojikoji – CAREFREE

The Bangerz – 천국에도 그림자는 진다 (feat. 최적화)

Yakke – 愛密集 (feat. Shing02)

Cero – Summer Soul

STUTS × SIKK-O × 鈴木真海子 – Summer Situation

604 – Morning Glow (feat. 仙手, TOCCHI & Hang)

HARE – 猫 (feat. SOMAJI)

Basi – Rap Amazing (キムチ)

Drunken Tiger – 고집쟁이

Soul Scream – 黒い月の夜

Buddha Brand – 人間発電所

野巢 Nosu – Bakerloo (feat. Flowstrong, 53mo)

Cibo Matto – Sugar Water

See y’all next time!