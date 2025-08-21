The Clean Up Hour, Mix 332

What’s up, y’all? Here is tonight’s Clean Up Hour — a mix of Hip Hop entirely from East Asia. In the context of the “woke” and “post-woke” eras, I think something a bit different is needed.
Tracklist:
Rhymester – B-BOYイズム
CB MASS – the real thing (For The Club) (feat. Shin Ji Sun) (진짜 (For The Club) (feat. 신지선))
MC漢 × MAKI the MAGIC – 紫煙
Lunch Time Speax – その男
PUNPEE＆BIM – SHAMPOO (feat. Elle Teresa)
妖艶金魚(yoen kingyo) – OMG
FARMHOUSE – リンス
ZORN – In the Neighborhood
YDG – Chilly
JJJ – Kids Return
The Quiett – Take the Q Train (Remix) [feat. P-Type]
ECD – SHINE (feat. K-Dub)
LIBRO – Signal (feat. Motoharu) (シグナル – 光の当て方次第影の形 feat. 元晴)
Suzuki mamiko – Blue
Zettahun & kojikoji – Midnight Call
INSIST – Honou
Mad Clown – On a Starry Night (별이 빛나는 밤에 (Feat. 강선아)
SOMAJI – ええな
Lo-key design & kojikoji – CAREFREE
The Bangerz – 천국에도 그림자는 진다 (feat. 최적화)
Yakke – 愛密集 (feat. Shing02)
Cero – Summer Soul
STUTS × SIKK-O × 鈴木真海子 – Summer Situation
604 – Morning Glow (feat. 仙手, TOCCHI & Hang)
HARE – 猫 (feat. SOMAJI)
Basi – Rap Amazing (キムチ)
Drunken Tiger – 고집쟁이
Soul Scream – 黒い月の夜
Buddha Brand – 人間発電所
野巢 Nosu – Bakerloo (feat. Flowstrong, 53mo)
Cibo Matto – Sugar Water
See y’all next time!