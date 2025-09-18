The Clean Up Hour, Mix 336

What’s up, y’all? Here is tonight’s Clean Up Hour — we’re getting back to the odes by taking it back to the summer of 2015, a summer that feels a world and a half away, yet we’re still stuck in.
Tracklist:
Dr. Dre – Intro
Dr. Dre – Talk About It (feat. King Mez & Justus)
Westside Boogie – Oh My
Cousin Stizz – Dirty Bands
Chinx Drugz – Feelings
Meek Mill, Swizz Beatz, & Jeremih – Classic
Fetty Wap & Drake – My Way (Remix)
JPEGMAFIA – MC Ride Just Got His Reparations
Asher Roth – Oren’s Not Sure
Mick Jenkins – P’s and Q’s
Lupe Fiasco – OF
The Internet & Vic Mena – Go with It
Snoop Dogg & Charlie Wilson – Peaches N Cream
Janet Jackson & J. Cole – No Sleeep
Remy Banks & Erick Arc Elliot – higher.
Your Old Droog – Word
Nickelus F – Don’t Judge Me
King Los, Isaiah Rashad, & Kent Jamz – Black Blood
Warren G, Bun B, Young Jeezy, & Nate Dogg – Keep On Hustlin’
Chance the Rapper & Noname – Israel
Lil B, Chance the Rapper, & Noname – Last Dance
Injury Reserve – ttktv
Gunplay – Dark Dayz
A$AP Rocky, Rod Stewart, & Miguel – Everyday
Dom Kennedy – Alhambra
Donnie Trumpet & The Social Experiment, Erykah Badu, & Chance the Rapper – Rememory
Vince Staples – Summertime
Bones – WaitingByThePlanter
Kill Bill & SCUARE – VIBE KILLERS
Death Grips – On GP
2 Chainz & Betty Idol – Blue Dolphin
See y’all next time!