The Clean Up Hour, Mix 336

What’s up, y’all? Here is tonight’s Clean Up Hour — we’re getting back to the odes by taking it back to the summer of 2015, a summer that feels a world and a half away, yet we’re still stuck in.

Tracklist:

Dr. Dre – Intro

Dr. Dre – Talk About It (feat. King Mez & Justus)

Westside Boogie – Oh My

Cousin Stizz – Dirty Bands

Chinx Drugz – Feelings

Meek Mill, Swizz Beatz, & Jeremih – Classic

Fetty Wap & Drake – My Way (Remix)

JPEGMAFIA – MC Ride Just Got His Reparations

Asher Roth – Oren’s Not Sure

Mick Jenkins – P’s and Q’s

Lupe Fiasco – OF

The Internet & Vic Mena – Go with It

Snoop Dogg & Charlie Wilson – Peaches N Cream

Janet Jackson & J. Cole – No Sleeep

Remy Banks & Erick Arc Elliot – higher.

Your Old Droog – Word

Nickelus F – Don’t Judge Me

King Los, Isaiah Rashad, & Kent Jamz – Black Blood

Warren G, Bun B, Young Jeezy, & Nate Dogg – Keep On Hustlin’

Chance the Rapper & Noname – Israel

Lil B, Chance the Rapper, & Noname – Last Dance

Injury Reserve – ttktv

Gunplay – Dark Dayz

A$AP Rocky, Rod Stewart, & Miguel – Everyday

Dom Kennedy – Alhambra

Donnie Trumpet & The Social Experiment, Erykah Badu, & Chance the Rapper – Rememory

Vince Staples – Summertime

Bones – WaitingByThePlanter

Kill Bill & SCUARE – VIBE KILLERS

Death Grips – On GP

2 Chainz & Betty Idol – Blue Dolphin

See y’all next time!