The Clean Up Hour, Mix 337

What’s up, y’all? Here is tonight’s Clean Up Hour — a look back to the summer of 2010, when I discovered 2DopeBoyz and Datpiff. Nuff said.
Tracklist:
Drake & Lil Wayne – Miss Me
Eminem & P!nk – Won’t Back Down
Lil B – Like a Martan
Rick Ross & Styles P – B.M.F (Blowin Money Fast)
Fat Joe – I Am Crack
Pill – Ok Dennn
Plies – Rob Myself
Young Jeezy & Plies – Lose My Mind
Jadakiss – Who Shot Ya
Freddie Gibbs – Serve or Get Served
Scarface – The N Word
Nas & Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley – As We Enter
Lil B – T-Shirt & Buddens
3OH!3, Kesha, & Gucci Mane – My First Kiss (Remix)
Big Boi & Vonnegutt – Follow Us
Big Sean & Chiddy – Too Fake
Bun B & Drake – Put It Down
Mac Miller – Don’t Mind If I Do
Childish Gambino – Do Ya Like
Wale – The Breakup Song
Danny Brown – Friday Night
Ab-Soul – House Party 5
Freddie Gibbs, Chuck Inglish, Chip tha Ripper, Bun B, & Dan Auerbach – Oil Money
Reflection Eternal, Jay Electronica, J. Cole, & Mos Def – Just Begun
Curren$y & Stalley – Address
Tyler, the Creator, Domo Genesis, & Hodgy Beats – Up
The Roots & John Legend – The Fire
K-Os – Holy Cow
Fashawn & Talib Kweli – Life’s a B***h
TiRon – Cigarette
Charles Hamilton – Deja Vu (Heroin Girl)
Charles Hamilton – I Am More Concerned With Love Than Life (Multi-Player Love)
Vuvuzuela sound at Cape Town Stadium – world cup 2010
See y’all next time!