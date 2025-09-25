The Clean Up Hour, Mix 337

What’s up, y’all? Here is tonight’s Clean Up Hour — a look back to the summer of 2010, when I discovered 2DopeBoyz and Datpiff. Nuff said.

Tracklist:

Drake & Lil Wayne – Miss Me

Eminem & P!nk – Won’t Back Down

Lil B – Like a Martan

Rick Ross & Styles P – B.M.F (Blowin Money Fast)

Fat Joe – I Am Crack

Pill – Ok Dennn

Plies – Rob Myself

Young Jeezy & Plies – Lose My Mind

Jadakiss – Who Shot Ya

Freddie Gibbs – Serve or Get Served

Scarface – The N Word

Nas & Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley – As We Enter

Lil B – T-Shirt & Buddens

3OH!3, Kesha, & Gucci Mane – My First Kiss (Remix)

Big Boi & Vonnegutt – Follow Us

Big Sean & Chiddy – Too Fake

Bun B & Drake – Put It Down

Mac Miller – Don’t Mind If I Do

Childish Gambino – Do Ya Like

Wale – The Breakup Song

Danny Brown – Friday Night

Ab-Soul – House Party 5

Freddie Gibbs, Chuck Inglish, Chip tha Ripper, Bun B, & Dan Auerbach – Oil Money

Reflection Eternal, Jay Electronica, J. Cole, & Mos Def – Just Begun

Curren$y & Stalley – Address

Tyler, the Creator, Domo Genesis, & Hodgy Beats – Up

The Roots & John Legend – The Fire

K-Os – Holy Cow

Fashawn & Talib Kweli – Life’s a B***h

TiRon – Cigarette

Charles Hamilton – Deja Vu (Heroin Girl)

Charles Hamilton – I Am More Concerned With Love Than Life (Multi-Player Love)

Vuvuzuela sound at Cape Town Stadium – world cup 2010

See y’all next time!