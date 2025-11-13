The Clean Up Hour, Mix 344

What’s up, y’all? Before diving in, the Power Up Community Radio Fundraiser ends late tomorrow — if you want to get a last minute donation in, please consider doing so; we have hit our goal, but would love to double it, especially since the economy stinks right now!
Anyways, tonight’s show is the 76th All Things Considered. This one makes the case for Saukrates — with 31 years of experience in bridging the gap between Canadian Hip Hop and its outside influences, navigating the frustrations of the major label system, and exploring ways to diversify the boundaries of the genre, he has quietly cemented himself as a foundational voice, and so, it’s time to get familiar if you ain’t already.
Tracklist:
Intro
Season One
Deeper Cover (Redman, Icarus, & Saukrates)
Keep It Movin (feat. Xzibit)
Let’s Go (Redman & Saukrates)
Saukrates Season
Father Time (Remix)
The Professional
Vietnam
Fine Line
Season 2
A-Yo (Method Man & Redman feat. Saukrates)
My Pager Burnin Up (Easide of Thangs) [feat. Redman]
My Piece
Feels So Good (Kyprios & Saukrates)
Doorite (feat. Nickelus F & K-Os)
Say I (feat. OB O’Brien)
Joni Mitchellin’ Peelin’ Out (K-Os & Saukrates)
Kingdom Come
#FYEO
Anything Goes (Classified, Skratch Bastid, & Saukrates)
Sometimes
Innovations (Pharoahe Monch & Saukrates)
Extraordinary
Iceberg
Hate Runs Deep (feat. Marvel)
Hate Runs Deep (2017 Version) [feat. Kardinal Offishall, Choclair, & Marvel)
Mini Me, Mini U
Play Dis (feat. Common)
Rollin (Remix) (feat. Masta Ace & O.C.)
P’s & Q’s
I Wish I Knew Natalie Portman (K-Os, Saukrates, & Nelly Furtado)
Fades Away (King Reign, Drake, & Saukrates)
What A Day
See y’all next time!