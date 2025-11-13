The Clean Up Hour, Mix 344

What’s up, y’all? Before diving in, the Power Up Community Radio Fundraiser ends late tomorrow — if you want to get a last minute donation in, please consider doing so; we have hit our goal, but would love to double it, especially since the economy stinks right now!

Anyways, tonight’s show is the 76th All Things Considered. This one makes the case for Saukrates — with 31 years of experience in bridging the gap between Canadian Hip Hop and its outside influences, navigating the frustrations of the major label system, and exploring ways to diversify the boundaries of the genre, he has quietly cemented himself as a foundational voice, and so, it’s time to get familiar if you ain’t already.

Tracklist:

Intro

Season One

Deeper Cover (Redman, Icarus, & Saukrates)

Keep It Movin (feat. Xzibit)

Let’s Go (Redman & Saukrates)

Saukrates Season

Father Time (Remix)

The Professional

Vietnam

Fine Line

Season 2

A-Yo (Method Man & Redman feat. Saukrates)

My Pager Burnin Up (Easide of Thangs) [feat. Redman]

My Piece

Feels So Good (Kyprios & Saukrates)

Doorite (feat. Nickelus F & K-Os)

Say I (feat. OB O’Brien)

Joni Mitchellin’ Peelin’ Out (K-Os & Saukrates)

Kingdom Come

#FYEO

Anything Goes (Classified, Skratch Bastid, & Saukrates)

Sometimes

Innovations (Pharoahe Monch & Saukrates)

Extraordinary

Iceberg

Hate Runs Deep (feat. Marvel)

Hate Runs Deep (2017 Version) [feat. Kardinal Offishall, Choclair, & Marvel)

Mini Me, Mini U

Play Dis (feat. Common)

Rollin (Remix) (feat. Masta Ace & O.C.)

P’s & Q’s

I Wish I Knew Natalie Portman (K-Os, Saukrates, & Nelly Furtado)

Fades Away (King Reign, Drake, & Saukrates)

What A Day

See y’all next time!