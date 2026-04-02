The Clean Up Hour, Mix 364 (April 3, 2026): Seven Years of The Clean Up Hour!

What’s up, y’all? Tonight marks seven years of The Clean Up Hour! Thank you to those of you who tune in, and to CKMS for not giving me the boot so far. Gonna keep steaming forward, so help me [insert deity/universe/laws of physics].
Tracklist:
Drake – Free Smoke
Earl Sweatshirt – EAST
Lil Jon & LMFAO – Shots
Big Sean, Nicki Minaj, & Juicy J – M.I.L.F
Machine Gun Kelly & Waka Flocka Flame – Wild Boy
Machine Gun Kelly, Steve-O, 2 Chainz, Meek Mill, Yo Gotti, French Montana & Mystikal – Wild Boy (Remix)
Young Buck, TI, & Ludacris – Stomp
Lloyd Banks – Playboy
Lloyd Banks – Playboy 2
Jay-Z – Show Me What You Got
Lil Wayne – Dough Is What I Got
Redman – Oh My
R. Kelly & T-Pain – Same Girl (Triple Up Remix)
Dr. Dre – Still D.R.E.
Sixtoo, J-Mart, Kunga219, Sole, JD Walker, Knowself, & Pip Skid – L.F.T.F.C.G.B
Edan – Run That S**t!
Childish Gambino – All Y’all
People Under the Stairs – Freestyle 101 (G4TV Segment)
Juice & Molemen – Reign
Buck 65 – Talking Dog
Juice & Molemen – Sincerely
The Streets & Robert Harvey – Soldiers
Big K.R.I.T – I-20
The Game & Dion – Ol’ English
50 Cent – 50 For President
Mobb Deep & 50 Cent – Pearly Gates
Sixtoo – Simulated Snow
Shintaro Sakamoto – Sad Errand
Cibo Matto – Stone
Buck 65 – Highway 101
The Tragically Hip – Bobcaygeon
Carla White – Can’t Say Goodbye To Yesterday
Cam’Ron – I Hate My Job
See y’all next time!