The Clean Up Hour, Mix 364 (April 3, 2026): Seven Years of The Clean Up Hour!

What’s up, y’all? Tonight marks seven years of The Clean Up Hour! Thank you to those of you who tune in, and to CKMS for not giving me the boot so far. Gonna keep steaming forward, so help me [insert deity/universe/laws of physics].

Tracklist:

Drake – Free Smoke

Earl Sweatshirt – EAST

Lil Jon & LMFAO – Shots

Big Sean, Nicki Minaj, & Juicy J – M.I.L.F

Machine Gun Kelly & Waka Flocka Flame – Wild Boy

Machine Gun Kelly, Steve-O, 2 Chainz, Meek Mill, Yo Gotti, French Montana & Mystikal – Wild Boy (Remix)

Young Buck, TI, & Ludacris – Stomp

Lloyd Banks – Playboy

Lloyd Banks – Playboy 2

Jay-Z – Show Me What You Got

Lil Wayne – Dough Is What I Got

Redman – Oh My

R. Kelly & T-Pain – Same Girl (Triple Up Remix)

Dr. Dre – Still D.R.E.

Sixtoo, J-Mart, Kunga219, Sole, JD Walker, Knowself, & Pip Skid – L.F.T.F.C.G.B

Edan – Run That S**t!

Childish Gambino – All Y’all

People Under the Stairs – Freestyle 101 (G4TV Segment)

Juice & Molemen – Reign

Buck 65 – Talking Dog

Juice & Molemen – Sincerely

The Streets & Robert Harvey – Soldiers

Big K.R.I.T – I-20

The Game & Dion – Ol’ English

50 Cent – 50 For President

Mobb Deep & 50 Cent – Pearly Gates

Sixtoo – Simulated Snow

Shintaro Sakamoto – Sad Errand

Cibo Matto – Stone

Buck 65 – Highway 101

The Tragically Hip – Bobcaygeon

Carla White – Can’t Say Goodbye To Yesterday

Cam’Ron – I Hate My Job

See y’all next time!