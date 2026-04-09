The Clean Up Hour, Mix 365 (April 10, 2026): All Things Considered #81 [Louis Logic]

What’s up, y’all? Here is tonight’s Clean Up Hour — the 81st All Things Considered, which makes the case for Louis Logic. A supremely underrated MC, his rapping stands alongside some of the greats, evidenced by a discography that is deserving of much more attention. Time to get familiar.

Tracklist:

Over the Cuckoo’s Nest

Freak Show

I-Jonez.com

Postal

Revenge!!! (feat. Celph Titled)

Off the Chrome (feat. Apathy & Celph Titled)

Beat Your A** (The Odd Couple)

Ready for War (feat. Charlie Bawles aka Checkmark of Skitzofreniks)

The Lone Gunners (with Bugz)

Por Que (feat. Jay Love)

Scribble Jam 2006 Exclusive

Chip Off the Old Blog

Street Smarts (80’s Edition) [feat. Mac Lethal]

Bully (The Odd Couple)

Don’t Even Go There (feat. Apathy & Celph Titled)

The Lounge (The Odd Couple)

A Perfect Circle

Nice Guy

Let You Slide

Dos Factotum

Punchline (Remix)

Trail of Tears

The Withdrawal Method

They Don’t Make ‘Em Like They Used To

Seasick [Demo]

The Line

Morning After Pill

Broken Record (with Black Mask)

Misery Loves Comedy

The Ugly Truth

A Day Late and a Dollar Short

See y’all next time!