The Clean Up Hour, Mix 365 (April 10, 2026): All Things Considered #81 [Louis Logic]

What’s up, y’all? Here is tonight’s Clean Up Hour — the 81st All Things Considered, which makes the case for Louis Logic. A supremely underrated MC, his rapping stands alongside some of the greats, evidenced by a discography that is deserving of much more attention. Time to get familiar.
Tracklist:
Over the Cuckoo’s Nest
Freak Show
I-Jonez.com
Postal
Revenge!!! (feat. Celph Titled)
Off the Chrome (feat. Apathy & Celph Titled)
Beat Your A** (The Odd Couple)
Ready for War (feat. Charlie Bawles aka Checkmark of Skitzofreniks)
The Lone Gunners (with Bugz)
Por Que (feat. Jay Love)
Scribble Jam 2006 Exclusive
Chip Off the Old Blog
Street Smarts (80’s Edition) [feat. Mac Lethal]
Bully (The Odd Couple)
Don’t Even Go There (feat. Apathy & Celph Titled)
The Lounge (The Odd Couple)
A Perfect Circle
Nice Guy
Let You Slide
Dos Factotum
Punchline (Remix)
Trail of Tears
The Withdrawal Method
They Don’t Make ‘Em Like They Used To
Seasick [Demo]
The Line
Morning After Pill
Broken Record (with Black Mask)
Misery Loves Comedy
The Ugly Truth
A Day Late and a Dollar Short
See y’all next time!