The Horizon Broadening Hour #10

What’s up, y’all? Another week coming to an end, another Horizon Broadening Hour. I am changing these posts a bit: I will be posting a stream link as well as the soundcloud, if you cannot wait until 10:00 PM.

Tracklist:

Vintage Lapointe – Travels from Winnipeg
Robert Ross – Jack Daniels
Frantically Atlantic – Carleton County Girl
Zachary Lucky – Raining in December
Doug Smith – Pub with No Beer
Jessica Rhaye & the Ramshackle Parade – One More Cup of Coffee
Billy Oxkidd – Hot Pants (You Got It)
Billy Oxkidd – Slipping Away
Chron Goblin – Giving In To Fun
Adrian Chalfour – The Collapse
The Golden Seals – Idiot Kid
Danny Blueberry – One Bedroom Apartment Blues
Matt Zaddy – Little River
Foreign Diplomats – How Cool is That?
Jason Doel – …Long to Reign Over Us…
Nathan Shubert – A Thought, Persisted
Kathryn Ladano – Masked
Justin Wright and Kate Maloney – Flutes
Hellrazer – Necropolis
Greber – Backhanded Interest
Pyramids on Mars – F-22 Raptor
Ooluu – Tickbait
BornBroken – No Stranger to Failure

See y’all next week!

