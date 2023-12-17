The Horizon Broadening Hour #10

What’s up, y’all? Another week coming to an end, another Horizon Broadening Hour. I am changing these posts a bit: I will be posting a stream link as well as the soundcloud, if you cannot wait until 10:00 PM.

Tracklist:

Vintage Lapointe – Travels from Winnipeg

Robert Ross – Jack Daniels

Frantically Atlantic – Carleton County Girl

Zachary Lucky – Raining in December

Doug Smith – Pub with No Beer

Jessica Rhaye & the Ramshackle Parade – One More Cup of Coffee

Billy Oxkidd – Hot Pants (You Got It)

Billy Oxkidd – Slipping Away

Chron Goblin – Giving In To Fun

Adrian Chalfour – The Collapse

The Golden Seals – Idiot Kid

Danny Blueberry – One Bedroom Apartment Blues

Matt Zaddy – Little River

Foreign Diplomats – How Cool is That?

Jason Doel – …Long to Reign Over Us…

Nathan Shubert – A Thought, Persisted

Kathryn Ladano – Masked

Justin Wright and Kate Maloney – Flutes

Hellrazer – Necropolis

Greber – Backhanded Interest

Pyramids on Mars – F-22 Raptor

Ooluu – Tickbait

BornBroken – No Stranger to Failure

See y’all next week!