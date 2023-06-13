The Unhoused Experience Protest in Victoria Park

Listen:

By Patricia Holmes

One month after the City of Kitchener closed public access to Roos Island in their effort to relocate people who had been living in an encampment on the island, a demonstration was held to remind the public that just because the tents are gone does not mean the housing crisis is over.

The Region of Waterloo currently has fewer than 250 emergency shelter beds, but there are more than 1,000 unsheltered community members, and this number is growing all the time.

In response, the Unhoused Experience: 24hr Challenge invited people to pitch tents for 24hours in the park, participate in workshops, and to listen to advocates and people who have experience being unhoused tell their stories.

We talked to organizers and participants about the housing and homelessness crisis and their 24 hour event.

