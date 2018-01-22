So Old It’s New set list for Monday, Jan. 22, 2018

1. Jesus Christ Superstar soundtrack (1970 version), Overture

2. Jesus Christ Superstar soundtrack (1970 version), Heaven On Their Minds

3. Link Wray & The Wraymen, Jack The Ripper

4. Joe Jackson, Acropolis Now

5. Joe Jackson, Blaze Of Glory

6. Neil Young, Motorcycle Mama

7. The Rolling Stones, So Young

8. Ringo Starr, Early 1970

9. Judas Priest, Victim Of Changes (live Unleashed In The East version, 1979)

10. Metallica, That Was Just Your Life

11. Thin Lizzy, Massacre (live, from Live And Dangerous)

12. Blackie And The Rodeo Kings, Stoned

13. Jethro Tull, It All Trickles Down

14. T. Rex, Life’s A Gas

15. Gary Moore, Separate Ways

16. Frank Zappa, My Guitar Wants To Kill Your Mama

17. Johnny Winter, Memory Pain

18. Joni Mitchell, Come In From The Cold

19. Genesis, Snowbound

20. Rory Gallagher, I Ain’t No Saint

21. Roger Waters, Amused To Death (live)

22. J. Geils Band, Chimes (live)