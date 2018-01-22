1. Jesus Christ Superstar soundtrack (1970 version), Overture
2. Jesus Christ Superstar soundtrack (1970 version), Heaven On Their Minds
3. Link Wray & The Wraymen, Jack The Ripper
4. Joe Jackson, Acropolis Now
5. Joe Jackson, Blaze Of Glory
6. Neil Young, Motorcycle Mama
7. The Rolling Stones, So Young
8. Ringo Starr, Early 1970
9. Judas Priest, Victim Of Changes (live Unleashed In The East version, 1979)
10. Metallica, That Was Just Your Life
11. Thin Lizzy, Massacre (live, from Live And Dangerous)
12. Blackie And The Rodeo Kings, Stoned
13. Jethro Tull, It All Trickles Down
14. T. Rex, Life’s A Gas
15. Gary Moore, Separate Ways
16. Frank Zappa, My Guitar Wants To Kill Your Mama
17. Johnny Winter, Memory Pain
18. Joni Mitchell, Come In From The Cold
19. Genesis, Snowbound
20. Rory Gallagher, I Ain’t No Saint
21. Roger Waters, Amused To Death (live)
22. J. Geils Band, Chimes (live)
So Old It’s New set list for Monday, Jan. 22, 2018
1. Jesus Christ Superstar soundtrack (1970 version), Overture