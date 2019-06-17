The Cherry Park Neighborhood Association is currently organizing their 12th Annual Cherry Festival, which will be held on July 6th, in Cherry Park in Kitchener.

The Festival will include live music, children’s entertainment – including Erick Traplin, food, numerous vendors and of course lots of cherries. The Cherry Train will return this year, as well as the Cherry Café and the vintage car show. The Kids will have a jumping room, the Carousel Swing, Mini-Putt golf and the climbing wall.

This region-wide event was launched twelve years ago to enhance community spirit and raise funds for the many activities our group undertakes including neighbourhood clean-ups, adult education programs, community gardens, corn socials and various other special events.