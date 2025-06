Hi, Folks,

I just want to let you all know that tomorrow, the 18th, from 9:03 – 9:33 AM (EST), we have a special one-time program airing called 16 Curious Thoughts, “an intriguing 30-minute audio art exhibition from Australian conceptual artist Stephen Richardson — visual art that you can listen to!”

It is a very interesting program, so I recommend tuning in. Otherwise, see y’all at the next regular post.