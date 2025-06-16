CKMS 102.7 FM Radio Waterloo | Community Connections | Monday 11am-Noon, Friday 3pm-4pm (sunflower logo on the left, black and purple lettering on a teal background to the right and below)
CKMS Community News, Shows

CKMS Community Connections for 16 June 2025: More Guest Hosts from St. Mary’s High School

Leave a comment

Show Notes are in progress! Check this page later for updates!

Show Notes

Four students from St. Mary's High School posing for the camera
Students from St. Mary’s High School.

Today’s episode is again guest-hosted by students from Mr. Lacalamita’s music class at St. Mary’s High School. It’s a casual conversation between the musicians, Armen (artist name Shxnti), Aman (1gen), and Jaden (Jayski), teacher Dave Lacalamita, and regular show host Bob Jonkman.

The interview starts at 0m48s.

Podcast

Download: ckms-community-connections-2025-06-16-episode203-More-Guest-Hosts-from-St.-Marys-High-School.mp3 (53 MB, 57m32s, episode 203)

Index

Index in progress, stay tuned!


CKMS Community Connections Hour One airs on CKMS-FM 102.7 on Monday from 11:00am to Noon, and Hour Two airs alternate Fridays from 3:00pm to 4:00pm.

Got music, spoken word, or other interesting stuff? Let us know at ccc@radiowaterloo.ca or leave a comment on our “About” page.

CKMS logo with wavies coming out the sidesSubscribe to the CKMS Community Connections podcast!

CKMS | 102.7 FM | Radio Waterloo | Community ConnectionsSee all CKMS Community Connections shows!

Bonus Video


Video: CKMS Community Connections for Monday 16 June 2025 (YouTube)

Show notes and podcast interview content is Copyright © 2025 by the participants, and released under a CC BYCreative Commons Attribution Only license. Copy, re-use, and derivative works are allowed with attribution to Radio Waterloo and a link to this page. Music selections are copyright by the respective rights holders. The theme music is written and performed by Steven Todd.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.