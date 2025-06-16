Radio Nowhere Episode 119, 6/14/25

Download: https://radiowaterloo.ca/wp-content/uploads/2025/06/RadioNowhere250614Episode119.mp3, 58m00s, 82.0 MBytes
|In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida
|Iron Butterfly
|Black Grease
|The Black Angels
|Stupid Girl
|The Rolling Stones
|Always Make the Mistake
|Young Novelist
|Angel Food Cake
|Siegel-Schwall Band
|Hold On, Hold On
|Neko Case
|You Can Bring Me Flowers
|Ray LaMontagne
|Mess Around
|Cage The Elephant
|Polk Salad Annie
|Tony Joe White
|Amelia [Orchestral Version, 2002]
|Joni Mitchell
|Amelia (featuring Luciana Souza)
|Herbie Hancock
|Too Long at the Fair
|Bonnie Raitt
|The River
|Joe Bonamassa