CKMS Community Connections pushes our programming department out into the community to get local stories, promotional events, press conferences, musicians, events, concerts, theatre, culture, political stuff, public interest, public service announcements, etc…

Bonus: To hype new music that we get in and try to highlight local talent!

CKMS Community Connections has two one-hour slots: One is for a pool of programmers and producers to create quality content, the other for drop-in conversation and new music, hosted by a small pool of programmers

CKMS Community Connections has a workshop series for producing radio/podcast/webcast: interviews, storytelling, podcast creation, video creation, and “Train the trainer” sessions on how to produce your own radio show. We’ll produce training documentation: webcasting, live to air programming, podcast production.

Live-To-Air broadcasting is a component, so when something happens somewhere else… We’ll have live -to-air discussion/talk/podcast recording at some community venue, maybe the library, maybe City Hall…

CKMS Community Connections is an ongoing drop-in training timeslot with experienced CKMS trainers for new programmers and existing programmers to refresh skills and learn new programs.

Join us! CKMS Community Connections currently airs on Mondays from 10:00am to noon.