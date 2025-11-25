24 November 2025: Kevin Swayze for Phil Kline's Un-Silent Night (a man in a blue shirt wearing glasses and headphones, getures while speaking into a microphone.
CKMS Community Connections, Shows

CKMS Community Connections for 24 November 2025: Kevin Swayze on Phil Kline’s Un-Silent Night in Cambridge

Leave a comment

Show Notes

A man wearing a blue shirt and glasses sits at a microphone.
Kevin Swayze

Kevin Swayze tells us about Unsilent Night, an annual one-night festival put on by the City of Cambridge in downtown Galt. He gives a description of the walking tour, talks about the historic buildings downtown, tells us of Galt as a film set, compares Galt to Hespeler (and Kitchener!), and tells us about living in the Rose Hill area of Galt.

Throughout the interview Phil Kline’s music for Unsilent Night plays in the background.

The interview starts at 3m23s.

Find Kevin Swayze online:

Upcoming Events

Podcast

Download: ckms-community-connections-2025-11-24-episode233-kevin-swayze-for-phil-klines-un-silent-night-in-cambridge.mp3 (53MB, 58m12s, episode 233)

Index

Time Title Album Artist
0m00s Theme for CKMS Community Connections ccc CKMS Sunflower logo (yellow petals surrounding a black centre with white wavies all on a teal background)
CKMS Community Connections 		Steve Todd
0m51s Unsilent Night phil kline's UNSILENT NIGHT
Participate 		Phil Kline
3m23s Kevin Swayze tells us of the origin of Unsilent Night from Wikipedia. There are references to “Boom Boxes” and “Walkman” players. Cambridge joined in 2008, it’s a walk around the streets of old Galt. It started with about 500 people, but participation increased to 10,000 people by 2018. It’s a very different energy from ducking out of the way of trucks barrelling through the streets.
8m35s Kevin gives us a descriptive tour of Unsilent Night. You’ll run into layers of history throughout all of old Galt. He describes the streets, buildings, displays, and performances. There’s fun for everybody. Kevin tells us of some of the buildings that were used as film sets, and some of their historic uses.
16m40s Kevin takes a brief detour to talk about the University of Waterloo School of Architecture building and its library. And then continues across the river on the west side of Galt. Kevin tells us of the buildings and the businesses and manufacturers that used to be there.
26m30s Kevin gives his impressions of the sense of space he gets from downtown Galt. Talking about the intended purpose of the streets — for people, horses, and trains. Not even bicycles, really. Heavy trucks were banned downtown two years ago.
28m10s Kevin says he feels Unsilent Night as a visceral event, he feels it deep inside. Bob asks if he needs prior historical knowledge to appreciate it. Kevin supplies some that historical knowledge.
32m04s Kevin describes downtown Galt as seen in The Handmaid’s Tale, describing some of the sets used in filming. And segues into the coffee shops and other stores in Galt.
36m12s Unsilent Night takes place on Friday, 5 December 2025 at 7:00pm. Traffic will be terrible, best to park and do some shopping in Hespeler, then take the bus to downtown Galt. Get there early, and have a meal in a downtown restaurant while you’re waiting.
38m15s Reminiscing about downtowns as they used to be, both Kitchener and Cambridge. Kitchener is different, bigger and beefier, with bigger space and no river running down the middle. Kevin tells us of his time working downtown, walking over the bridges, and describes the downtown as it was then.
40m40s Kevin says he could walk the Unsilent Night in about 20 minutes, but it’s meant to be taken at a more leisurely pace. And because it’s crowded, the progress is slow. Expect it to take about an hour and a half. Dress warmly, there may not be places to duck inside to warm up. It’s one night only, but come down to see the space, it’s great fun. This has the largest turnout of any Unsilent Night across the world. Downtown Galt is a space that’s built for it, like walking in a snow globe.
43m10s Kevin doesn’t know much about the music, or Phil Kline, the composer. His personal impressesion is a soundtrack to fill the gaps while your attention is on the displays. It doesn’t overpower the other things going on. It’s the same music that plays every year, at all the venues across the world. Unsilent Night is a space to go out and not feel there’s any agenda, it’s explore and see what you can find. There’s no worry about cars, it’s nice to let people have a space without cars.
47m10s Kevin compares Galt with Hespeler, another downtown built for pedestrians. Even more compact than Galt, it’s more “muscular” than Galt, but still feels like a little mill town. Kevin describes the library there, and some other downtown sights. Bob comments that Kevin has an eye for architecture and history. Talking about heritage protection and worries about sticking tall buildings in the downtown. Kevin lives where there are bits of history in suburbia. Talking about baseball and toboganning.
57m33s Kevin summarizes Unsilent Night and Bob gives the end credits.

CKMS Community Connections airs on CKMS-FM 102.7 from 3:00pm to 4:00pm on Mondays and alternate Fridays.

Got music, spoken word, or other interesting stuff? Let us know at ccc@radiowaterloo.ca or leave a comment on our “About” page.

CKMS logo with wavies coming out the sidesSubscribe to the CKMS Community Connections podcast!

CKMS | 102.7 FM | Radio Waterloo | Community ConnectionsSee all CKMS Community Connections shows!

Bonus Video

Video: CKMS Community Connections for Monday 24 November 2025, 246 MB (Radio Waterloo video)

Show notes and podcast interview content is Copyright © 2025 by the participants, and released under a CC BYCreative Commons Attribution Only license. Copy, re-use, and derivative works are allowed with attribution to Radio Waterloo and a link to this page. Music selections are copyright by the respective rights holders. The theme music is written and performed by Steven Todd.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.