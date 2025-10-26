CKMS Community Connections for 24 October 2025: Ray Angod of Protect the Land Surrounding Huron Natural Area

0m00s Theme for CKMS Community Connections ccc

CKMS Community Connections Steve Todd

0m58s Runaway Greenhouse Effect

(single) The Saskatones

2m48s Ray Angod explains what needs to be protected at the Huron Natural Area — meadow and wooded lands are to be replaced with industrial space. Huron Natural area is located in Ward 5, the south end of Kitchener. It’s not the Huron Natural Area itself that’s being developed, but the area surrounding it. There is a buffer of 20 metres between the wetland and the area slated for development. “Light Industrial” is warehousing, not smog-producing manufacturing. There are snapping turtles, regionally significant wildlife, and it’s a coyote habitat. Ray explains why a coyote habitat is important. The area is also a habitat for the Midland Painted Turtle. The environmental impact study indicated there were 96 depredated turtle nests (where eggs had been dug up), but did not count the viable turtle nests that are buried in the soil. There are also 70 species of birds in the subject area, not just in the Huron Natural Area itself. It is considered one of the seven wonders of Kitchener.

9m40s Ray tells us the history of the land, how it was bought and sold in the past, and its previous intended use as a hog slaughtering plant. The land had been prepared for development, with trees and vegetation removed, but since the plant wasn’t built the land returned to a somewhat natural grassland that happens to be ideal for turtles and the Grasshopper Sparrow. There was a plan in the 1990s to expand the Huron Natural Area, but plans changed, and areas to the east, south, and west have been developed. Bob and Ray discuss zoning issues. Adding more industrial space in Kitchener makes no sense, there is already a vacancy rate of 7.5% for industrial space, second-highest in southern Ontario. The area is twice the size of the land for Conestoga Mall, but there’s no demand for it. Talking about the recent history for land demand.

16m35s There will be a meeting of the Strategic Planning Committee on Monday, Ray and others will be delegating to the committee. The intent is to raise doubt for the councillors, will this Ray tells us about the Change.org petition, and the Linktree. Ray encourages everyone to register to delegate at the Committee meeting on Monday; today is probably the last day to register. People can get involved by signing the petition, and contacting their councillors.

20m40s Arachnoids and Pancake Domes

Venus The Saskatones

23m07s What does Ray want to see? Just leave it as is, there’s nothing wrong with the way it is now. Recapping the surplus existing industrial space. Do the developers have customers lined up? Ray would like to know that too. Ray points out the many roadside signs advertising industrial space, showing the surplus of available land. Ray gives his history in doing local advocacy. Ray says the environmental assessment reports are easily found online, but inaccessible in that they’re long, technical, boring, and full of jargon. He’s spent many hours to figure out how it all works, and finding inconsistencies and where the gaps are. The environmental assessment studies are paid for by the developer, so many of the inconsistencies are in favour of the developer. It’s too expensive to commission their own environmental assessment report, and the area is all fenced off with “Private Property” signs. Have the councillors read the environmental assessment report? If not, Ray will point them towards certain areas that they should focus on, such as the turtles, and the Grasshopper Sparrow. The report says the area is not suitable for the Grasshopper sparrows because trees will crowd them out, but also state that trees won’t grow there. There are peculiarities with “complexing” the wetlands, or expanding them. The authors contacted the Ministry of the Natural Resources to discourage them from looking at complexing the wetlands. But other studies contradict their reasoning.

35m30s Was there provincial involvment in getting this land developed? Ray has not seen evidence of that. Bob is reminded of the Wilmot land assembly, which was definitely instigated by the province, and the Region of Waterloo joined in.

37m05s How will the industrial activity in these lands affect the Huron Natural Area itself? Ray says the immediate concerns are noise and light. The proposal says the 20 metre buffer will block noise and light. It’s shrubs and trees, and maybe an enclosure fence. People who live there say that noise has increased considerably since development started some years ago. There is now an audible industrial hum in the natural area. Bob is concerned about industrial runoff, Ray says that salt for parking lot maintenance is a big concern. Sodium levels in our water supply is already high, and getting higher. But there is no enforcement for salt use, there are no fines, there are only guidelines.

41m42s Wild Card

(single) Courtney Wolfe

44m33s Ray recaps what he will be doing on Monday (delegating to the Planning and Strategic Initiatives Committee). Bob looks at the various websites: the petition, Instagram, Facebook, and the Linktree. There are lots of resources listed there, including Ray’s article on Melissa Bowman’s website, Citified. Ray tells us how he will be presenting to council, Bob reminds the councillors of the upcoming municipal election in 2026.

49m28s There has been a lot of community support. There are a few dozen people who stay in constant touch. People are from all demographic, young, old, blue collar, white collar, left and right politically. Ray says the best way to get involved is to start with the petition. People can leave their comments on the petition, and Ray will use some during his delegation.