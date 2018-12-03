- Thin Lizzy, The Rocker
- Ten Years After, 50,000 Miles Beneath My Brain (live0
- Neil Young, Don’t Let It Bring You Down
- The Rolling Stones, Going Home
- Chicago, Sing A Mean Tune Kid
- The Beatles, Fixing A Hole
- Deep Purple, Gettin’ Tighter
- Frank Zappa, Cosmik Debris
- Bruce Cockburn, Postcards From Cambodia
- Tommy Bolin, Post Toastee
- The Allman Brothers Band, Whipping Post (Live At Fillmore East)
- Funkadelic, Electric Spanking Of War Babies
- Jethro Tull, Fire At Midnight
- The Clash, Clampdown
- Nash The Slash, Dead Man’s Curve
- Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, Century City
- Love, A House Is Not A Motel
- Elton John, Billy Bones And The White Bird