So Old It's New
  1. Thin Lizzy, The Rocker
  2. Ten Years After, 50,000 Miles Beneath My Brain (live0
  3. Neil Young, Don’t Let It Bring You Down
  4. The Rolling Stones, Going Home
  5. Chicago, Sing A Mean Tune Kid
  6. The Beatles, Fixing A Hole
  7. Deep Purple, Gettin’ Tighter
  8. Frank Zappa, Cosmik Debris
  9. Bruce Cockburn, Postcards From Cambodia
  10. Tommy Bolin, Post Toastee
  11. The Allman Brothers Band, Whipping Post (Live At Fillmore East)
  12. Funkadelic, Electric Spanking Of War Babies
  13. Jethro Tull, Fire At Midnight
  14. The Clash, Clampdown
  15. Nash The Slash, Dead Man’s Curve
  16. Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, Century City
  17. Love, A House Is Not A Motel
  18. Elton John, Billy Bones And The White Bird

