The Lost Indie City “Best of Toronto” Vol #1 setlist

The Lost Indie City “Best of Toronto Artists Vol #1”

National Velvet – Flesh Under Skin

13 Engines – Smokes & Ashes

Lowest of the Low – Powerlines

King Apparatus – Mother Told You

Rheostatics – California Dreamliner

Skydiggers – A Penny More

Blair Packham – Baby What’d You Come Here For

Metric – Twilight Galaxy

Plasterscene Replicas – We Can Walk

USS – Vulcan

Emm Gryner – Ciao Monday

TPOH – Little Platoons

Cowboys Junkies – Angel Mine

Crash Vegas – Red Earth

Stephen Stanley Band – Next to You

J. Mann – Pawnshop

Diodes – Red Rubber Ball

Viletones – Never Feel Sad

Youth Youth Youth – Domination

The Mods – Step Out Tonight

Acid Test – Ordinary Ways

nTTx – Don’t Stop TIL You Get Enough

Industrial Artz – Psychotic Reaction

C0ndu1t – Running up that Hill

Bambi – Rock On

Toby Swann – Somewhere Over the Rainbow

Vital Sines – Collage

The Birthday Massacre – Superstition

I Mother Earth – Another Sunday