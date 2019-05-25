Dana Marie & Andrea Taplin – In Conversation with Rashmi

Dana Marie & Andrea Taplin

Dana Marie from Dana Marie Music believes that music is another language that we can not only express ourselves, but also learn about ourselves. It can energize & calm at the same time, build confidence, creativity, social skills, memory, emotional & physical development, and language. She has released two full length independent albums as a Christian Pop Artist & has travelled across Canada performing & leading worship at many churches. Currently, she is involved at her home church & teaches from her home studio in Kitchener, Ontario

After 12 years in a toxic workplace Andrea Taplin reached a whole new level of unhealthy. She struggled with weight, depression & anxiety all her life. She changed her focus & life style completely to transform herself physically & mentally. In 11 months she lost 100 pounds 90% through nutrition & was able to reduce her medications from 10 pills to 4 pills. Today she feels empowered, stronger, more fit & healthy both physically & mentally. She has learnt to push past her comfort zone & started her own business called The Health Equation as well as joining an amazing wellness clinic called Encompass Health & Wellness. She also experienced the loss of a dear friend to suicide & regrets if only she had shared her story. Today she shares her experience so she could reach out to others just like her that need a little help

