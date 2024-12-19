The Clean Up Hour, Mix 297

What’s up, y’all? Here is tonight’s Clean Up Hour — the 65th All Things Considered, in which I make the case for Sixtoo, another east coast Canada MC who set an incredibly high bar on every front, and whose hard-to-find discography should not be lost to time.
Tracklist:
Intro
Funny Sticks
Funny Sticks Reprise
Open Letter to Hip Hop
No Chorus (feat. Little T, Nathan the Alien, Papa Grand & Checklove)
Detriment’s Lament
Sebutones – 01/29/2020
Bricklayers Union/Karmic Retribution
Two Strikes
Sebutones – Viral Pneumonia
Beat Breaker’s Block
Me
Search Engine
Graffiti on the Wall
Paper People
Part3
One World Lost
Spiritual Jigsaw
Season Don’t Change
Fluke
In Their Place
Sebutones – Flux Capacity
Molemen & Sebutones – Game
This One Goes Out to Gary and Stacy (Edit) (feat. P-Love)
Jet
The Peach
A to Zero
Sebutones – To Mock a Killing Bird
Sultry
Work in Progress
5am
See y’all next time!