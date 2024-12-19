The Clean Up Hour, Mix 297

What’s up, y’all? Here is tonight’s Clean Up Hour — the 65th All Things Considered, in which I make the case for Sixtoo, another east coast Canada MC who set an incredibly high bar on every front, and whose hard-to-find discography should not be lost to time.

Tracklist:

Intro

Funny Sticks

Funny Sticks Reprise

Open Letter to Hip Hop

No Chorus (feat. Little T, Nathan the Alien, Papa Grand & Checklove)

Detriment’s Lament

Sebutones – 01/29/2020

Bricklayers Union/Karmic Retribution

Two Strikes

Sebutones – Viral Pneumonia

Beat Breaker’s Block

Me

Search Engine

Graffiti on the Wall

Paper People

Part3

One World Lost

Spiritual Jigsaw

Season Don’t Change

Fluke

In Their Place

Sebutones – Flux Capacity

Molemen & Sebutones – Game

This One Goes Out to Gary and Stacy (Edit) (feat. P-Love)

Jet

The Peach

A to Zero

Sebutones – To Mock a Killing Bird

Sultry

Work in Progress

5am

