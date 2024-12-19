NO CRAP RADIO VER. 4.23 SAT. DEC. 21/24 12AM

Lemmy and an acoustic ace of spades!
Jerry lee and little Richard together in one set. Roots.
Recommend Putumayo records for world music. Pick them up cheap in any used cd store but they have a great range of world music inside.
Been rediscovering the Beats. Really intelligent though crazy people. Tom Waits pays tribute to them tonight. Monk too! And a bit of spoken stuff from Jack Kerouac.
Early rock and roll with Robert Gordon and the shaking pyramids, fake news, political claptrap and passing phrases. bluesbluesblues too!
This weeks movie. Zardoz. What happens when the primitive gains access to the decaying world of the immortals. Strange savage movie with Sean Connery. Proving that without that Primitive within ourselves we wither and die. Sad truth of the yin/yang.
“Knowing others is wisdom; knowing yourself is enlightenment.” Lao tzu
buckwheat zydeco-on track
queen ida-la bas two step
katie webster-2 fisted mama
big maceo merriweather-chicago breakdown
otis spann-spanns boogie woogie
amos milburn-lets have a party
david lindley-mercury blues
stray cats-built for speed
kingmakers-hot rod girl
shakin pyramids-hellbent on rockin
robert gorden-love my baby
little richard-good golly
j l lewis-rock and roll
Motörhead-ace of spades
Canned heat-can’t hold out
Down child-I got everything I need
Sunnyland slim-sunny land blues
Jimmy reed-shame shame shame
joe mcbride-word up
tom waits-jack and neil
monk-straight, no chaser
nina simone-love me or leave me
dobet gnahore-samahandi
papa wembe-negroro
jeru boys -jit jive
telupa negra -telupa negre
wall of voodoo-lost weekend
shriekback-this big hush
roxy music-song for europe
John Zorn w/Jack Kerouac-mirrors
Morphine-the other side
Nihilists are boring. pj
