NO CRAP RADIO VER. 4.23 SAT. DEC. 21/24 12AM

Lemmy and an acoustic ace of spades!

Jerry lee and little Richard together in one set. Roots.

Recommend Putumayo records for world music. Pick them up cheap in any used cd store but they have a great range of world music inside.

Been rediscovering the Beats. Really intelligent though crazy people. Tom Waits pays tribute to them tonight. Monk too! And a bit of spoken stuff from Jack Kerouac.

Early rock and roll with Robert Gordon and the shaking pyramids, fake news, political claptrap and passing phrases. bluesbluesblues too!

This weeks movie. Zardoz. What happens when the primitive gains access to the decaying world of the immortals. Strange savage movie with Sean Connery. Proving that without that Primitive within ourselves we wither and die. Sad truth of the yin/yang.

“Knowing others is wisdom; knowing yourself is enlightenment.” Lao tzu

buckwheat zydeco-on track

queen ida-la bas two step

katie webster-2 fisted mama

big maceo merriweather-chicago breakdown

otis spann-spanns boogie woogie

amos milburn-lets have a party

david lindley-mercury blues

stray cats-built for speed

kingmakers-hot rod girl

shakin pyramids-hellbent on rockin

robert gorden-love my baby

little richard-good golly

j l lewis-rock and roll

Motörhead-ace of spades

Canned heat-can’t hold out

Down child-I got everything I need

Sunnyland slim-sunny land blues

Jimmy reed-shame shame shame

joe mcbride-word up

tom waits-jack and neil

monk-straight, no chaser

nina simone-love me or leave me

dobet gnahore-samahandi

papa wembe-negroro

jeru boys -jit jive

telupa negra -telupa negre

wall of voodoo-lost weekend

shriekback-this big hush

roxy music-song for europe

John Zorn w/Jack Kerouac-mirrors

Morphine-the other side

Nihilists are boring. pj

Download any of my shows from my dropbox

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/qwqeyu6i980e81efoxtaa/AAgRoQnNRX8RckBoeV_RV0Q?rlkey=41vdpfemwtd4dwyjirjfzao5g&dl=0