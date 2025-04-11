A prime Pete (Townshend) So Old It’s New set for Saturday, April 11/25 – on air 8-10 am ET

A three-Pete performance of my favorite Townshend albums, including a nice collaboration with Ronnie Lane of Faces fame.

The show features Rough Mix (1977), Empty Glass (1980) and All The Best Cowboys Have Chinese Eyes (1982). It was inspired by me having recently read various biographies of Who members but also thanks to finding, while doing some filing, my long apparently lost copy of Pete Townshend Gold. It’s a 2-CD compilation I own because, after the three studio albums I’m playing, and his 1972 debut Who Came First featuring the great song Sheraton Gibson, I found Townshend was increasingly losing me full album wise, aside from occasional quality tracks (that rightly made the compilation) like Give Blood, Face The Face and Secondhand Love from White City: A Novel. White City, released in 1985, was the first of three consecutive concept albums that included The Iron Man: The Musical by Pete Townshend (1989) and Psychoderelict (1993). OK stuff I probably should revisit as full listens but . . . the market maybe told the tale as the latter two didn’t chart and Townshend hasn’t released a solo album since amid various Who tours and two latter-day Who studio albums – Endless Wire in 2006 and WHO in 2019.

So here, to me, is prime Pete, helped along by Rough Mix with Faces bassist/singer Lane that also includes appearances by musical friends including Rolling Stones’ drummer Charlie Watts, Eric Clapton, Bad Company bassist Boz Burrell and Townshend’s Who partner in crime, bassist John Entwistle. Further thoughts on each album, under each record’s track list. Audio log will be posted after the show airs.

Pete Townshend/Ronnie Lane – Rough Mix

1. My Baby Gives It Away

2. Nowhere To Run

3. Rough Mix

4. Annie

5. Keep Me Turning

6. Catmelody

7. Misunderstood

8. April Fool

9. Street In The City

10. Heart To Hang Onto

11. Till The Rivers All Run Dry

An album full of great tracks like Keep Me Turning, Misunderstood, Street In The City and perhaps my favorite, the emotive Heart To Hang Onto with shared vocals by Lane and Townshend. I was always into The Who but I remember exploring a Toronto record store, I would have been 18 in 1977 and I came across Rough Mix in The Who rack, shortly after it came out. I’d been unaware of it to that point but, trusting the names on the album sleeve, bought it sight unseen and I’ve been immensely and repeatedly rewarded ever since.

Pete Townshend – Empty Glass

1. Rough Boys

2. I Am An Animal

3. And I Moved

4. Let My Love Open The Door

5. Jools And Jim

6. Keep On Working

7. Cat’s In The Cupboard

8. A Little Is Enough

9. Empty Glass

10. Gonna Get Ya

Empty Glass is simply one of those albums where every track is excellent. An album so good that at the time, Who singer Roger Daltrey said he felt Townshend was maybe holding back his best work for solo albums. I respect and understand Roger’s view but at the same time, Daltrey was often reluctant – as on 1975’s The Who By Numbers – to sing very personal, ‘confessional’ Townshend tunes like However Much I Booze which Townshend wound up singing himself. So, given that many of the tracks on Empty Glass are indeed personal, despite Daltrey’s concerns, it’s likely best how it came out – a Townshend solo record. I’d rate it his best.

Pete Townshend – All The Best Cowboys Have Chinese Eyes

1. Stop Hurting People

2. The Sea Refuses No River

3. Prelude

4. Face Dances Part Two

5. Exquisitely Bored

6. Communication

7. Stardom In Action

8. Uniforms (Corp d’esprit)

9. North Country Girl

10. Somebody Saved Me

11. Slit Skirts

Inconsistent, to my ears, certainly as compared to the sustained brilliance of Empty Glass albeit a very good album, beyond which I think the choice of singles (Face Dances Part 2 and Uniforms) was questionable. Ever heard them much? Didn’t think so. The fact the excellent Exquisitely Bored, to me the best song on the album with The Sea Refuses No River a close second (and also not a single), wasn’t chosen as a single release is mind boggling. Townshend, or his record company, addressed this obvious error by putting both songs on the 2-CD Gold compilation, released in 2005. Uniforms made the comp, but Face Dances Part 2 didn’t, which tells you something.