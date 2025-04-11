CKMS News -2025-04-11- Kitchener’s April Pools initiative launches to promote water safety

CKMS News -2025-04-11- Kitchener’s April Pools is in full stroke for water safety



dan kellar

Kitchener, ON – April Pools month is in full stroke in Kitchener as the city’s Aquatics team is raising funds to directly support the Water Smart safety programs and offset the costs of participation in swimming programs.

A press release from the city reads “Water safety is no joke. In Canada, drowning is the number one cause of unintentional injury death among children 1-4 years of age, and the second leading cause of preventable death for children under 10 years of age”.

Throughout April, the admissions on Saturdays and Sundays at three of the city’s pools, Forest Heights, Breithaupt Centre Pool, and the Grand River Rec Complex will go towards the safety programs. There will also be free water safety resources available at all indoor pools across the city.

This show features an interview with Alex Geisel, Supervisor of Aquatics and Programs for the city of Kitchener.