actOUT! Live On Air ActOUT! is a KW based non-profit theater organization.

actOUT! Live On Air is hosted by Breanna Macleod and airs on CKMS-FM on Friday April 25th 2025 and Sunday April 27th 2025 from 5:00pm to 6:00pm on the 25th, and 5:30-6:30pm on Sunday the 27th .