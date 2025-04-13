New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #74

What’s up, y’all? Here is what I have added to Libretime since last week:
|Meggi Faye
|Messed Up Place – Single
|Folk
|CanCon/KWCon
|Psychedlic Dirt
|Most Frantic
|Rock
|Owen Sound
|CanCon
|Typical
|TENNIS CHAINS – Single
|Hip Hop
|CanCon
|BODY MINUS HEAD
|AN EXERCISE IN SELF SUFFICIENCY
|Punk
|CanCon/KWCon
|Mike Hargreaves
|Smiling – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Jazzanova
|Jazzanova Live: Revisited
|Jazz
|No
|Icarus Phoenix
|Love – Single
|Rock
|No
|Frogg
|Eclipse
|Metal
|Tracks 2, 4, and 7 are explicit
|No
|Siri Neel
|I’m a Maze – Single
|Pop
|No
|Olivier Loridan
|Valentine Theme – Single
|Electronic
|No
|Kerrier Collective x Wolf Peaches
|Rotten Fingers
|Electronic
|No
|Alexander Flood
|Artifactual Rhythm
|Electronic
|No
|Rosalie Moscoe
|Kids Power
|Pop / Children’s Music
|CanCon
|Yurgen Ilaender
|You Can’t Take Our Country, You Can’t Take Our Game – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Nic Ferron Trio
|Multiverse
|Jazz
|CanCon
|borza
|Toujours – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Mikayla Menzies
|Misery – Single
|Alternative
|CanCon
|Kasador
|Kasador I – EP
|Rock
|CanCon
|Bernadette Connors
|White Magnolia – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Danko Jones
|What You Need – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Lights
|WHITE PAPER PALM TREES / SURFACE TENSION – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Cinephonic
|Refuge
|Jazz
|CanCon
|Sugar Soap
|Time to Come Alive – Single
|Rock
|No
|Anthony Braxton
|Trillium X
|Classical
|8-Disc Collection
|No
|Bitterjuice
|Punch – Single
|Hip Hop
|Instrumentals are available
|CanCon
|Cam Pierce
|a Thousand Loney Horses
|Folk
|No
|Olivia Hahn
|Lust Over Love – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Yan Zed
|Thrown Into Life
|Country
|CanCon
|Matthew James
|Solace in the Silence – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Robert Thomas and the Sessionmen
|The Way We Roll
|Folk
|CanCon
|Brian Fechino
|A Safe Place
|Ambient
|No
|Trivan
|Blackened Heart’s Pledge – Single
|Metal
|No
|Big Joe Shelton
|The Older I Get The Better I Was – Single
|Blues
|No
|Tom Dunphy
|Everything Was New
|Country
|CanCon
|Ribbon Skirt
|Bite Down
|Alternative
|CanCon
|Gardener
|Spinning Out – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Kele Fleming and Art Bergman
|The Nite The Stars Fell – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Sister Ray
|Believer
|Rock
|CanCon
|Ross Christopher & Eddy Ruyter
|Neue
|Ambient
|No
|Marie Mørck
|Look for the Silver Lining – Single
|Jazz
|No
|ART OF ATTRITION
|Subserviate & Decay – Single
|Metal
|CanCon
|ART OF ATTRITION
|… And It Will All End Forever
|Metal
|CanCon
Here is what Alexis — the music committee’s newest member! — has added to Libretime in the past week; leave a warm welcome for her in the comments:
|Harvest – It’s Alright – Single
|CanCon
|Bad Bad Joel – Forever Goodbye – Single
|CanCon
|Smoke Damage – I Wasn’t Always Blind – Single
|CanCon
|Dylan Perkons – Edge Of The World – Single
|CanCon
|Phil Cook & The Fall Dogs – Never 51 – Single
|CanCon
|Jessie Alexandra – Mountains – Single
|CanCon
|Brass Camel – Borrowed Time – Single
|CanCon
|The Real Deal – Rockin’ With The Band – Single
|CanCon
|Melody McArthur -Revelations – Album
|CanCon
|NADUH – Redlight – Single
|CanCon
|Graeme Gomez – Nebraska – Single
|CanCon
|Freightliner – Love In Labrador – Single
|CanCon
|Amanda Rheaume – The Truth We Hold – Album
|CanCon
|Martin Dexter Moore – Even Me – Single
|Non-CanCon
|Echo Riders – The Sun Is Shining – Single
|Non-CanCon
|The Orphaned Bee – Sanctuary – Single
|Non-CanCon
|Ava Cherry – Love Is Good News – Single
|Non-CanCon
|Shahav Sen – You Know Why – Single
|Non-CanCon
|Autumn Paige – Baggage – Single
|Non-CanCon
|Pillek – Two Souls Apart – Single
|Non-CanCon
|Jonny Boston – Silver Moon – Single
|Non-CanCon
|St. Catherine’s Child – Negative Space – Single
|Non-CanCon
|Velour – Blooming Strings – Single
|Non-CanCon
|Nettaiya – Rising Sunset – Single
|Non-CanCon
|Sofia Gale – Playing The Game – Single
|Non-CanCon
|Elenore – Crazy For You – Single
|Non-CanCon
|The Counterfictionals – Nord Gundersons 3-cent Stamp – Single
|Non-CanCon
|The Pleasure Merchants – Runaways With You – Single
|Non-CanCon
|Ghosts Of Sunset – She’s Been Comin’ Around – Single
|Non-CanCon
|Various Artists – Songs From the Gang – Compilation
|CanCon
Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:
Tracklist:
Anthony Braxton – Excerpt from Trillium X
Brian Fechino – This Empty Room
Ross Christopher & Eddy Ruyter – Theory of Circular Dynamics (Piano Version)
Nic Ferron Trio – Shiitake
Cinephonic – Taxis jaunes
Jazzanova – That Night (feat. Wayne Snow)
BODY MINUS HEAD – There’s Nothing That Replaces a Slit Wrist
ART OF ATTRITION – Subserviate & Decay
Trivan – Blackened Heart’s Pledge
Frogg – Sun Stealer
Dead Hazards – Took a Loan
Psychedelic Dirt – God Found the Internet
Yurgen Ilaender – You Can’t Take Our Country, You Can’t Take Our Game
Meggi Faye – Messed Up Place
Robert Thomas and the sessionmen – Lake Louise
Cam Pierce – Dogs and Hyenas
Kele Fleming and Art Bergman – The Nite the Stars Fell
Bernadette Connors – White Magnolia
Mikayla Menzies – Misery
Quote the Raven – Tell Me, Tell Me
Siri Neel – I’m a Maze
Olivia Hahn – Lust Over Love
Mike Hargreaves – Smiling
Virginia to Vegas – heaven tonight
Tonight Only – High Score
J Scope – Welcome Home
BitterJuice – Just Me
Typical – Tennis Chains
Heru the First Son – Intergalactic Supervillain Freestyle
See y’all next time!
2 thoughts on “New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #74”
Thanks for the mention Richard! Excited to be a part of the music committee 🙂
Anthony Braxton! reaching for those outer limits again Richard?
that’s why I love indy radio. we challenge the listener. we treat them with respect and honesty. nowhere else will people hear this range of music. thanks to you and Alexis. (more ska please!)