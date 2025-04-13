New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #74

What’s up, y’all? Here is what I have added to Libretime since last week:

Meggi Faye Messed Up Place – Single Folk CanCon/KWCon Psychedlic Dirt Most Frantic Rock Owen Sound CanCon Typical TENNIS CHAINS – Single Hip Hop CanCon BODY MINUS HEAD AN EXERCISE IN SELF SUFFICIENCY Punk CanCon/KWCon Mike Hargreaves Smiling – Single Pop CanCon Jazzanova Jazzanova Live: Revisited Jazz No Icarus Phoenix Love – Single Rock No Frogg Eclipse Metal Tracks 2, 4, and 7 are explicit No Siri Neel I’m a Maze – Single Pop No Olivier Loridan Valentine Theme – Single Electronic No Kerrier Collective x Wolf Peaches Rotten Fingers Electronic No Alexander Flood Artifactual Rhythm Electronic No Rosalie Moscoe Kids Power Pop / Children’s Music CanCon Yurgen Ilaender You Can’t Take Our Country, You Can’t Take Our Game – Single Rock CanCon Nic Ferron Trio Multiverse Jazz CanCon borza Toujours – Single Pop CanCon Mikayla Menzies Misery – Single Alternative CanCon Kasador Kasador I – EP Rock CanCon Bernadette Connors White Magnolia – Single Folk CanCon Danko Jones What You Need – Single Rock CanCon Lights WHITE PAPER PALM TREES / SURFACE TENSION – Single Pop CanCon Cinephonic Refuge Jazz CanCon Sugar Soap Time to Come Alive – Single Rock No Anthony Braxton Trillium X Classical 8-Disc Collection No Bitterjuice Punch – Single Hip Hop Instrumentals are available CanCon Cam Pierce a Thousand Loney Horses Folk No Olivia Hahn Lust Over Love – Single Pop CanCon Yan Zed Thrown Into Life Country CanCon Matthew James Solace in the Silence – Single Rock CanCon Robert Thomas and the Sessionmen The Way We Roll Folk CanCon Brian Fechino A Safe Place Ambient No Trivan Blackened Heart’s Pledge – Single Metal No Big Joe Shelton The Older I Get The Better I Was – Single Blues No Tom Dunphy Everything Was New Country CanCon Ribbon Skirt Bite Down Alternative CanCon Gardener Spinning Out – Single Pop CanCon Kele Fleming and Art Bergman The Nite The Stars Fell – Single Folk CanCon Sister Ray Believer Rock CanCon Ross Christopher & Eddy Ruyter Neue Ambient No Marie Mørck Look for the Silver Lining – Single Jazz No ART OF ATTRITION Subserviate & Decay – Single Metal CanCon ART OF ATTRITION … And It Will All End Forever Metal CanCon

Here is what Alexis — the music committee’s newest member! — has added to Libretime in the past week; leave a warm welcome for her in the comments:

Harvest – It’s Alright – Single CanCon Bad Bad Joel – Forever Goodbye – Single CanCon Smoke Damage – I Wasn’t Always Blind – Single CanCon Dylan Perkons – Edge Of The World – Single CanCon Phil Cook & The Fall Dogs – Never 51 – Single CanCon Jessie Alexandra – Mountains – Single CanCon Brass Camel – Borrowed Time – Single CanCon The Real Deal – Rockin’ With The Band – Single CanCon Melody McArthur -Revelations – Album CanCon NADUH – Redlight – Single CanCon Graeme Gomez – Nebraska – Single CanCon Freightliner – Love In Labrador – Single CanCon Amanda Rheaume – The Truth We Hold – Album CanCon Martin Dexter Moore – Even Me – Single Non-CanCon Echo Riders – The Sun Is Shining – Single Non-CanCon The Orphaned Bee – Sanctuary – Single Non-CanCon Ava Cherry – Love Is Good News – Single Non-CanCon Shahav Sen – You Know Why – Single Non-CanCon Autumn Paige – Baggage – Single Non-CanCon Pillek – Two Souls Apart – Single Non-CanCon Jonny Boston – Silver Moon – Single Non-CanCon St. Catherine’s Child – Negative Space – Single Non-CanCon Velour – Blooming Strings – Single Non-CanCon Nettaiya – Rising Sunset – Single Non-CanCon Sofia Gale – Playing The Game – Single Non-CanCon Elenore – Crazy For You – Single Non-CanCon The Counterfictionals – Nord Gundersons 3-cent Stamp – Single Non-CanCon The Pleasure Merchants – Runaways With You – Single Non-CanCon Ghosts Of Sunset – She’s Been Comin’ Around – Single Non-CanCon Various Artists – Songs From the Gang – Compilation CanCon

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Anthony Braxton – Excerpt from Trillium X

Brian Fechino – This Empty Room

Ross Christopher & Eddy Ruyter – Theory of Circular Dynamics (Piano Version)

Nic Ferron Trio – Shiitake

Cinephonic – Taxis jaunes

Jazzanova – That Night (feat. Wayne Snow)

BODY MINUS HEAD – There’s Nothing That Replaces a Slit Wrist

ART OF ATTRITION – Subserviate & Decay

Trivan – Blackened Heart’s Pledge

Frogg – Sun Stealer

Dead Hazards – Took a Loan

Psychedelic Dirt – God Found the Internet

Yurgen Ilaender – You Can’t Take Our Country, You Can’t Take Our Game

Meggi Faye – Messed Up Place

Robert Thomas and the sessionmen – Lake Louise

Cam Pierce – Dogs and Hyenas

Kele Fleming and Art Bergman – The Nite the Stars Fell

Bernadette Connors – White Magnolia

Mikayla Menzies – Misery

Quote the Raven – Tell Me, Tell Me

Siri Neel – I’m a Maze

Olivia Hahn – Lust Over Love

Mike Hargreaves – Smiling

Virginia to Vegas – heaven tonight

Tonight Only – High Score

J Scope – Welcome Home

BitterJuice – Just Me

Typical – Tennis Chains

Heru the First Son – Intergalactic Supervillain Freestyle

See y’all next time!