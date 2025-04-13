The Horizon Broadening Hour (teal text over a colour saturated photo of the Kitchener skyline)
New Music, The Horizon Broadening Hour

New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #74

What’s up, y’all? Here is what I have added to Libretime since last week:

Meggi Faye Messed Up Place – Single Folk CanCon/KWCon
Psychedlic Dirt Most Frantic Rock Owen Sound CanCon
Typical TENNIS CHAINS – Single Hip Hop CanCon
BODY MINUS HEAD AN EXERCISE IN SELF SUFFICIENCY Punk CanCon/KWCon
Mike Hargreaves Smiling – Single Pop CanCon
Jazzanova Jazzanova Live: Revisited Jazz No
Icarus Phoenix Love – Single Rock No
Frogg Eclipse Metal Tracks 2, 4, and 7 are explicit No
Siri Neel I’m a Maze – Single Pop No
Olivier Loridan Valentine Theme – Single Electronic No
Kerrier Collective x Wolf Peaches Rotten Fingers Electronic No
Alexander Flood Artifactual Rhythm Electronic No
Rosalie Moscoe Kids Power Pop / Children’s Music CanCon
Yurgen Ilaender You Can’t Take Our Country, You Can’t Take Our Game – Single Rock CanCon
Nic Ferron Trio Multiverse Jazz CanCon
borza Toujours – Single Pop CanCon
Mikayla Menzies Misery – Single Alternative CanCon
Kasador Kasador I – EP Rock CanCon
Bernadette Connors White Magnolia – Single Folk CanCon
Danko Jones What You Need – Single Rock CanCon
Lights WHITE PAPER PALM TREES / SURFACE TENSION – Single Pop CanCon
Cinephonic Refuge Jazz CanCon
Sugar Soap Time to Come Alive – Single Rock No
Anthony Braxton Trillium X Classical 8-Disc Collection No
Bitterjuice Punch – Single Hip Hop Instrumentals are available CanCon
Cam Pierce a Thousand Loney Horses Folk No
Olivia Hahn Lust Over Love – Single Pop CanCon
Yan Zed Thrown Into Life Country CanCon
Matthew James Solace in the Silence – Single Rock CanCon
Robert Thomas and the Sessionmen The Way We Roll Folk CanCon
Brian Fechino A Safe Place Ambient No
Trivan Blackened Heart’s Pledge – Single Metal No
Big Joe Shelton The Older I Get The Better I Was – Single Blues No
Tom Dunphy Everything Was New Country CanCon
Ribbon Skirt Bite Down Alternative CanCon
Gardener Spinning Out – Single Pop CanCon
Kele Fleming and Art Bergman The Nite The Stars Fell – Single Folk CanCon
Sister Ray Believer Rock CanCon
Ross Christopher & Eddy Ruyter Neue Ambient No
Marie Mørck Look for the Silver Lining – Single Jazz No
ART OF ATTRITION Subserviate & Decay – Single Metal CanCon
ART OF ATTRITION … And It Will All End Forever Metal CanCon

Here is what Alexis — the music committee’s newest member! — has added to Libretime in the past week; leave a warm welcome for her in the comments:

Harvest – It’s Alright – Single CanCon
Bad Bad Joel – Forever Goodbye – Single CanCon
Smoke Damage – I Wasn’t Always Blind – Single CanCon
Dylan Perkons – Edge Of The World – Single CanCon
Phil Cook & The Fall Dogs – Never 51 – Single CanCon
Jessie Alexandra – Mountains – Single CanCon
Brass Camel – Borrowed Time – Single CanCon
The Real Deal – Rockin’ With The Band – Single CanCon
Melody McArthur -Revelations – Album CanCon
NADUH – Redlight – Single CanCon
Graeme Gomez – Nebraska – Single CanCon
Freightliner – Love In Labrador – Single CanCon
Amanda Rheaume – The Truth We Hold – Album CanCon
Martin Dexter Moore – Even Me – Single Non-CanCon
Echo Riders – The Sun Is Shining – Single Non-CanCon
The Orphaned Bee – Sanctuary – Single Non-CanCon
Ava Cherry – Love Is Good News – Single Non-CanCon
Shahav Sen – You Know Why – Single Non-CanCon
Autumn Paige – Baggage – Single Non-CanCon
Pillek – Two Souls Apart – Single Non-CanCon
Jonny Boston – Silver Moon – Single Non-CanCon
St. Catherine’s Child – Negative Space – Single Non-CanCon
Velour – Blooming Strings – Single Non-CanCon
Nettaiya – Rising Sunset – Single Non-CanCon
Sofia Gale – Playing The Game – Single Non-CanCon
Elenore – Crazy For You – Single Non-CanCon
The Counterfictionals – Nord Gundersons 3-cent Stamp – Single Non-CanCon
The Pleasure Merchants – Runaways With You – Single Non-CanCon
Ghosts Of Sunset – She’s Been Comin’ Around – Single Non-CanCon
Various Artists – Songs From the Gang – Compilation CanCon

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Anthony Braxton – Excerpt from Trillium X
Brian Fechino – This Empty Room
Ross Christopher & Eddy Ruyter – Theory of Circular Dynamics (Piano Version)
Nic Ferron Trio – Shiitake
Cinephonic – Taxis jaunes
Jazzanova – That Night (feat. Wayne Snow)
BODY MINUS HEAD – There’s Nothing That Replaces a Slit Wrist
ART OF ATTRITION – Subserviate & Decay
Trivan – Blackened Heart’s Pledge
Frogg – Sun Stealer
Dead Hazards – Took a Loan
Psychedelic Dirt – God Found the Internet
Yurgen Ilaender – You Can’t Take Our Country, You Can’t Take Our Game
Meggi Faye – Messed Up Place
Robert Thomas and the sessionmen – Lake Louise
Cam Pierce – Dogs and Hyenas
Kele Fleming and Art Bergman – The Nite the Stars Fell
Bernadette Connors – White Magnolia
Mikayla Menzies – Misery
Quote the Raven – Tell Me, Tell Me
Siri Neel – I’m a Maze
Olivia Hahn – Lust Over Love
Mike Hargreaves – Smiling
Virginia to Vegas – heaven tonight
Tonight Only – High Score
J Scope – Welcome Home
BitterJuice – Just Me
Typical – Tennis Chains
Heru the First Son – Intergalactic Supervillain Freestyle

See y’all next time!

 

  2. Anthony Braxton! reaching for those outer limits again Richard?
    that’s why I love indy radio. we challenge the listener. we treat them with respect and honesty. nowhere else will people hear this range of music. thanks to you and Alexis. (more ska please!)

