CKMS Community Connections for 21 April 2025 with Breanna MacLeod of ActOUT! KW

2m48s Breanna MacLeod introduces “ActOUT Kitchener Waterloo Children’s Drama Workshop”, but they tend to go by ActOUT! They do theatre by kids, for kids, and giving them experiences with live theatre that are hard to come by in a modern age. They stage full productions with kids as actors and participants. They partner with other community organizations, like KW Little Theatre, The Registry Theater, and Cambridge Arts Theatre. And they’re doing a play in Waterloo Park.

4m27s And they’ll be doing some radio theatre, live in the CKMS-FM studio this Friday, 25 April 2025 at 5:00pm. The script is based on an old Oscar Wilde story called The Canterville Ghost. The kids have added some of their own material as well.

9m25s Kids not only learn acting, but also script writing, blocking, stage management, lights and sound. Many of the people helping with assistant directing, assistant stage management are volunteers. Some are former participants in the program! And some have gone on to Stratford or Drayton. But most don’t, they leave with a better appreciation of theatre arts. In the program they’ve done musicals, plays, stage combat, drama, comedy. They’re always looking for new opportunities.

22m24s Suzanne and Breanna talk about scriptwriting, and finding appropriate and engaging material for performances. Breanna tells us about last year’s play in the park, Marian. Local scriptwriters can contact ActOUT! at info@actoutkw.com.

27m58s Getting help from the community: Breanna met Jeff Stager from Radio Waterloo at the Community Picnic. They have a lot of contacts through different theatres, like Nadia at KWLT , and also Drayton Entertainment.

30m23s Having a safe space to express yourself is important. There are participants with neurodivergence, or anxiety, kids experimenting with gender or part of the LGBTQ+ population. Theatre is a very supportive environment.

32m23s Breanna takes us through the process of setting up a new production: Finding the script, one suitable for a bigger cast (particularly the musicals!) The actors are double-cast, one as more of a major role, and a second as a background player. Then looking for staff, such as director, choreographer, musical director. These are paid positions! Some programs a Laurier University have provided directors and other people from their theatre program. A musical may start rehearsing in September to prepare for a performance in December. Kids may put in six hours a week of rehearsal for a musical! This would be three hours on a weekday, and three more hours on a weekend. Then there might be eight shows over two weeks.

45m24s ActOUT! KW has been around for 30 years, Breanna has been involved for about 10 years, in various roles from Board member to General Manager. Breanna reviews a number of the upcoming programs and performances. And they’ll be announcing new programs and performances in June. The Board decides what performances are mounted. Always looking for volunteers: volunteer@actoutkw.com. People working with the children will have to undergo a vulnerable sector check. You can sign up your kids through the website.