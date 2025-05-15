CKMS 102.7 FM Radio Waterloo | Community Connections | Monday 11am-Noon, Friday 3pm-4pm (sunflower logo on the left, black and purple lettering on a teal background to the right and below)
CKMS Community Connections, Shows

CKMS Community Connections for 9 May 2025: The cast of Alice @ Wonderland and High School Musical Jr.

Show Notes

Four young people smiling into the camera
Ezran, Argent, Agatha, and Evie

On Friday 9 May 2025 cast members Ezran, Argent, Agatha, and Evie came into the CKMS-FM studio to talk about their upcoming productions Alice @ Wonderland and High School Musical Jr..

The interview starts at 3m55s.

ActOUT! KW Online:

Breanna MacLeod, General Manager of ActOUT! KW was on CKMS Community Connections for 21 April 2025.

Upcoming Events

Podcast

Download: ckms-community-connections-2025-05-09-episode196-the-cast-of-alice-wonderland-and-high-school-musical-jr.mp3 (53 MB, 57m46s, episode 196)

Index

Time Title Album Artist
0m00s Theme for CKMS Community Connections ccc CKMS Sunflower logo (yellow petals surrounding a black centre with white wavies all on a teal background)
CKMS Community Connections 		Steve Todd
0m52s On The Road Painting of a person wearing a gray jacket, but their face is blotted out with black paint
(single) 		Sourwood
3m55s Talking about the radio play The Canterville Ghost. Introducing Argent, Ezran, Evie, and Agatha. Talking about playing multiple roles, rehearsals. Explaining how Alice @ Wonderland has been updated. Explaining the “Jr.” in High School Musical Jr.
14m50s So We Formed a Committee to Discuss the Problem A gray-haired man wearing a pink polo shirt holds a wooden cane and is about to bite it. Behind him is a small store with a sign "Ou de Fait" over the window.
Ou de Fait 		Ou de Fait
17m50s The actors tell Bob why they’re actors. Agatha says “You give your heart to the world.” It can be scary to be on stage, but once you’re on stage you get enraptured in your character and you forget you’re being observed. It helps to wear the costumes to get into the skin of the character.
29m44s What happens when the show is over? Ezran says “I cry.” Argent says when you enjoy playing a character it’s hard to put it down. Evie says “Every show I’ve been in, I want to do again.” ActOUT! is for kids up to 17 years of age, what will they do when they’re older? They can volunteer with ActOUT!, and may even consider going into professional theatre, or working backstage in costumes, props, or set design. Maybe even become playwrights!
35m20s Elbows Up All Weather Haulage Detours (painting of a large truck on a road, in the rain)
Detours 		All Weather Haulage
38m11s The actors recite some lines from their plays, and Ezran and Argent sing a bit from from High School Musical Jr.
43m24s The performance is in a couple of weeks, what’s left to do? The actors tell Bob about the rehearsals, practicing blocking; it’s all nit-picky stuff now.
46m15s Bob asks about ticket availability, tickets are availble from the ActOUT! KW website. There are eight performances, two each day. The actors will be missing school! But the teachers are pretty chill, and don’t mind.
49m30s Coming up next for ActOUT! is the summer camps. This is for all ages. Don’t know what plays will be performed. Argent is aging out, but will be in a Singer’s Theatre production, Carrie The Musical.
56m30 Goodbyes, Thank Yous, and Bob gives the end credits.

CKMS Community Connections Hour One airs on CKMS-FM 102.7 on Monday from 11:00am to Noon, and Hour Two airs alternate Fridays from 3:00pm to 4:00pm.

Got music, spoken word, or other interesting stuff? Let us know at ccc@radiowaterloo.ca or leave a comment on our “About” page.

CKMS | 102.7 FM | Radio Waterloo | Community ConnectionsSee all CKMS Community Connections shows!

Bonus Video

Video: CKMS Community Connections for Friday 9 May 2025 (YouTube)

Show notes and podcast interview content is Copyright © 2025 by the participants, and released under a CC BYCreative Commons Attribution Only license. Copy, re-use, and derivative works are allowed with attribution to Radio Waterloo and a link to this page. Music selections are copyright by the respective rights holders. The theme music is written and performed by Steven Todd.

