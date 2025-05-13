Shows, Syndicated, Tout Pour La Musique

Entre Artistes: Tout Pour La Musique Concert 2024

Left-side outline of a maple leaf, the right side is a group of dots shaped to look like a maple leaf. White on a teal backgroundEntre Artistes: Tout Pour La Musique Concert 2024 is 35 minute excerpt of the 2024 TPLM concert with Canadian musicians performing in French, plus a 20 minute roundtable discussion with TPLM musicians speaking in French..

Entre Artistes: Tout Pour La Musique Concert 2024 is a one-episode special presentation from the CRFC and airs on CKMS-FM on Sunday 18 May 2025 from 5:00pm to 6:00pm.

 

Name of Artist (or Talk)
Song/Track Title
1 Introduction to concert (0:19)
2 Lisa Leblanc – Pourquoi faire aujourd’hui (3:32)
3 Introduction to Gossip (0:35)
4 Lisa Leblanc – Gossip (4:01)
5 Lisa Leblanc – Corde de bois (4:10)
6 Andrina Turenne – Viens avec moi (3:14)
7 Emcee introduction of Étienne Fletcher (15 seconds)
10 Étienne Fletcher – Chérie Chérie (2:15)
11 Introduction of Beau Nectar (0:15)
12 Beau Nectar – Le Noyer (3:11)
13 Jérémie Brémault – Mauvais jours (3:33)
14 Yao – Imaginaire (2:25)
END OF PART ONE
15 Introduction to round table panel (0:08)
16 Entre Artists round table panel (20:00)
17 French RK – Rihana (3:12)
18 Beau Nectar – Buds (3:27)

