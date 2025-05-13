Entre Artistes: Tout Pour La Musique Concert 2024 is 35 minute excerpt of the 2024 TPLM concert with Canadian musicians performing in French, plus a 20 minute roundtable discussion with TPLM musicians speaking in French..

Entre Artistes: Tout Pour La Musique Concert 2024 is a one-episode special presentation from the CRFC and airs on CKMS-FM on Sunday 18 May 2025 from 5:00pm to 6:00pm.