Entre Artistes: Tout Pour La Musique Concert 2024 is 35 minute excerpt of the 2024 TPLM concert with Canadian musicians performing in French, plus a 20 minute roundtable discussion with TPLM musicians speaking in French..
Entre Artistes: Tout Pour La Musique Concert 2024 is a one-episode special presentation from the CRFC and airs on CKMS-FM on Sunday 18 May 2025 from 5:00pm to 6:00pm.
|
Name of Artist (or Talk)
Song/Track Title
|1
|Introduction to concert (0:19)
|2
|Lisa Leblanc – Pourquoi faire aujourd’hui (3:32)
|3
|Introduction to Gossip (0:35)
|4
|Lisa Leblanc – Gossip (4:01)
|5
|Lisa Leblanc – Corde de bois (4:10)
|6
|Andrina Turenne – Viens avec moi (3:14)
|7
|Emcee introduction of Étienne Fletcher (15 seconds)
|10
|Étienne Fletcher – Chérie Chérie (2:15)
|11
|Introduction of Beau Nectar (0:15)
|12
|Beau Nectar – Le Noyer (3:11)
|13
|Jérémie Brémault – Mauvais jours (3:33)
|14
|Yao – Imaginaire (2:25)
|
END OF PART ONE
|15
|Introduction to round table panel (0:08)
|16
|Entre Artists round table panel (20:00)
|17
|French RK – Rihana (3:12)
|18
|Beau Nectar – Buds (3:27)