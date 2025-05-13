The WODI Talkshow is an informative and educative program helping women, families and new comers to navigate their way. It’s also to entertain our community with good music interludes.

Women of Dignity International (WODI) is a Canadian registered non-profit organization operating in the community to empower women, Youths, seniors and newcomers on their integration process and giving back to leadership and social development. .

The WODI Talkshow is hosted by Mercy Itohan Osayi and Hope Isabu and airs on CKMS-FM alternate Fridays from 6:00pm to 7:00pm.







