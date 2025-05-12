Community Connections 12th of May featuring: Marlon Hove & Hydro Fontaine, The Commoners & Righteous Album Release Party promotion

Interview with Zimbabwe born Marlon Hove, he lives in South Africa and during this hour we talked with him and Hydro Fontaine, who lives in the UK. We played the songs: “Love in Zimbabwe,” and “Umile Njalo.” ft Innora and Noma. He released the EP “The Dusty Streets of Njube.” Marlon recently received two music awards. Radio Waterloo is super excited to be touching base with artists from around the world.

We also briefly interviewed Chris Medhurst from Toronto band: The Commoners, who are heading to Europe for a four week tour starting on May 14th. Their album: “Live in the UK,” is released on May 16th. We played “Shake You Off.” Thank you Paula with Gypsy Heart Records.

We also played: “What Feels Right,” by Righteous x David Smith x Faith Walker, as well as, “And When We Party,” Righteous x Pro-Logic x DJ Ron Nelson x Mr Q.

Toward the end of the hour Righetous called us about his album release party:

“A NIGHT OF HIP HOP IN WATERLOO – Record Release Party! Come join us at Up Lounge for a night filled with Hip Hop as we celebrate the release of “Oneself” the album by Righteous produced by Pro-Logic! Get ready to enjoy performances by Canadian legends Michie Mee, Thrust OG & DJ Ron Nelson! Music will be provided all night long by Docta Def of Analog Soundsystem, DJ Carmelo of Street Hop & DJ Quanta. The after party will continue after the show. Vibe and have a blast until 2:00 am. Don’t miss out on this epic event – grab your crew and get ready to party all night long!” Tickets available at https://www.eventbrite.com/…/a-night-of-hip-hop-in…