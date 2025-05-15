A picture of Mike Morrice on stage in front of a picture of Mike Morrice and beside several pictures of Mike Morrice. There is a green tint to everything. Mike stands at a pedestal with a mic. He is smiling.
CKMS Community News, Newsroom, Shows

CKMS News -2025-05-15- Mike Morrice remains committed to Kitchener Centre despite losing his seat in parliament

Leave a comment

CKMS News -2025-05-15- Mike Morrice remains committed to Kitchener Centre despite losing his seat in parliament

dan kellar
Kitchener, ON – Mike Morrice made history in 2021 by becoming the first elected Green Party MP from Ontario, however  he will not be returning to parliament in 2025 after being defeated in April’s federal election by 375 votes by the Conservative Party candidate Kelly DeRidder.

This show features an interview with now former Kitchener Centre Green Party MP Mike Morrice.  Morrice  discusses what he accomplished in parliament and what was left undone.  Speaking about what he was proud of, Morrice brought up his work on securing and strengthening the Canadian Disability Benefit, saying that “regardless of the results of the election, that work will continue”.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.