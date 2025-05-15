CKMS News -2025-05-15- Mike Morrice remains committed to Kitchener Centre despite losing his seat in parliament

dan kellar

Kitchener, ON – Mike Morrice made history in 2021 by becoming the first elected Green Party MP from Ontario, however he will not be returning to parliament in 2025 after being defeated in April’s federal election by 375 votes by the Conservative Party candidate Kelly DeRidder.

This show features an interview with now former Kitchener Centre Green Party MP Mike Morrice. Morrice discusses what he accomplished in parliament and what was left undone. Speaking about what he was proud of, Morrice brought up his work on securing and strengthening the Canadian Disability Benefit, saying that “regardless of the results of the election, that work will continue”.