The Clean Up Hour, Mix 318

What’s up, y’all? Here is tonight’s Clean Up Hour — a look back at the first four months of 2005. when the first video was ever posted on Youtube, the world watched the fallout of the Game and G-Unit’s beef, and I was just a 10 year old punk who listened to hip hop and kept up with video game news.
Tracklist:
The Game – Put You On the Game
C-Murder, Curren$y, & Mac – Camouflage & Murder
Ol’ Dirty Bastard, Drag-On, Jae Millz, Cardan, The Lenox Ave Boys, & Terra Blacks – Move Back
50 Cent, Lloyd Banks, & Tony Yayo – We Gonna Hit Yo A** Up
Papoose – F*** Da Hip Hop Police
Nickelus F – MORE CRACK PLEASE
Chamillionaire – Switch Styles
Freddie Gibbs – Get Blowed
Yelawolf – Pistol N The Air
Proof – Oil Can Harry
BLUEPRINT & CJ the Cynic – Kill Me First
Mike Jones, Paul Wall, & Slim Thug – Still Tippin
Brooke Valentine, Big Boi, & Lil Jon – Girlfight
Amerie – 1 Thing
Will Smith – Switch
Z-Ro – Mo City Don
Pimp C – Young **********
50 Cent – Ryder Music
Zion I & Gift of Gab – Stranger In My Home
Rapper Big Pooh & Murs – Now (Remix)
Wiz Khalifa & Kev da Hustla – Life of a Hustla
Buck 65 – Abandoned Cars
Edan – Fumbling Over Words That Rhyme
Aesop Rock – Facemelter
Busdriver – Cool Band Buzz
Boom Bip – One Eye Round the Warm Corner
Pete Rock – Midnight and You
Beanie Sigel & Bun B – Purple Rain
Nickelus F & Drake – AM 2 PM (Unreleased Version)
jawed – me at the zoo
BONUS:
Chyna Whyte & Ying Tang Twins – What They Want
DJ Drama, Willie the Kid, Stat Quo – Gimme That (Freestyle)
Redman, Icarus, & Saukrates – Deeper Cover
WC – Theif’s Theme
Geto Boys & Z-Ro – When It Get’s Gangsta
Kool Keith – G-Strings
The Alchemist, Nina Sky, Prodigy, & Evidence – Hold You Down (KDAY Remix)
