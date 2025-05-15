The Clean Up Hour, Mix 318

What’s up, y’all? Here is tonight’s Clean Up Hour — a look back at the first four months of 2005. when the first video was ever posted on Youtube, the world watched the fallout of the Game and G-Unit’s beef, and I was just a 10 year old punk who listened to hip hop and kept up with video game news.

Tracklist:

The Game – Put You On the Game

C-Murder, Curren$y, & Mac – Camouflage & Murder

Ol’ Dirty Bastard, Drag-On, Jae Millz, Cardan, The Lenox Ave Boys, & Terra Blacks – Move Back

50 Cent, Lloyd Banks, & Tony Yayo – We Gonna Hit Yo A** Up

Papoose – F*** Da Hip Hop Police

Nickelus F – MORE CRACK PLEASE

Chamillionaire – Switch Styles

Freddie Gibbs – Get Blowed

Yelawolf – Pistol N The Air

Proof – Oil Can Harry

BLUEPRINT & CJ the Cynic – Kill Me First

Mike Jones, Paul Wall, & Slim Thug – Still Tippin

Brooke Valentine, Big Boi, & Lil Jon – Girlfight

Amerie – 1 Thing

Will Smith – Switch

Z-Ro – Mo City Don

Pimp C – Young **********

50 Cent – Ryder Music

Zion I & Gift of Gab – Stranger In My Home

Rapper Big Pooh & Murs – Now (Remix)

Wiz Khalifa & Kev da Hustla – Life of a Hustla

Buck 65 – Abandoned Cars

Edan – Fumbling Over Words That Rhyme

Aesop Rock – Facemelter

Busdriver – Cool Band Buzz

Boom Bip – One Eye Round the Warm Corner

Pete Rock – Midnight and You

Beanie Sigel & Bun B – Purple Rain

Nickelus F & Drake – AM 2 PM (Unreleased Version)

jawed – me at the zoo

BONUS:

Chyna Whyte & Ying Tang Twins – What They Want

DJ Drama, Willie the Kid, Stat Quo – Gimme That (Freestyle)

Redman, Icarus, & Saukrates – Deeper Cover

WC – Theif’s Theme

Geto Boys & Z-Ro – When It Get’s Gangsta

Kool Keith – G-Strings

The Alchemist, Nina Sky, Prodigy, & Evidence – Hold You Down (KDAY Remix)

See y’all next time!