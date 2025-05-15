Classical Coffee Break Episode 11 – 05.15.25

- Ralph Vaughan Williams, The Lark Ascending – New Philharmonia Orchestra, Hugh Bean, violin, Sir Adrian Boult, conductor
- Christoph Willibald Gluck, Orfeo ed Euridice, Wq. 30/Act II: Dance of the Furies – Daniel Hope, violin, Zurich Chamber Orchestra
- Henryk Gorecki, Symphony No. 3, Op. 36: II. Lento e Largo, Tranquillissimo – Dawn Upshaw, soprano, London Sinfonietta, David Zinman, conductor
- John Williams, Theme from “Schindler’s List” (Adapted for Cello and Orchestra) – Camille Thomas, cello, Brussels Philharmonic, Mathieu Herzog, conductor
- Luigi Boccherini, Guitar Quintet No. 1 in D Minor, G. 445: IV. Finale: Allegro assai – Zoltan Tokos, guitar, Danubius Quartet
- Anonymous / Traditional, The House Carpenter (The Daemon Lover) – Custer La Rue, soprano, Baltimore Consort
- Frederic Chopin, Nocturne No. 5 in F-Sharp Major, Op. 15, No. 2 – Claudio Arrau, piano
- Antonin Dvorak (Arr. G. Saenger), 8 Humoresques, Op. 101, B. 187, No. 7. Poco lento e grazioso in G-Flat Major – The Remrandt Trio
- Modest Mussorgsky, (Orchestrated by Ravel), Pictures at an Exhibition: 10. The Great Gates of Kyiv – Philharmonia Orchestra, Lorin Maazel, conductor
