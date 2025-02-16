Enjoy a mid-afternoon refresh/recharge as Classical Coffee Break explores some of the main thoroughfares and less-travelled byways of the world of classical music.

Classical Coffee Break is hosted by Dwayne Jennings and airs on CKMS-FM on Thursdays from 3:00pm to 4:00pm starting 6 March 2025.

Subscribe to the podcast!

Recent Episodes

Classical Coffee Break Enjoy a mid-afternoon refresh/recharge as Classical Coffee Break explores some of the main thoroughfares and less-travelled byways of the world of classical music. Classical Coffee Break is hosted by Dwayne Jennings and airs on CKMS-FM on Thursdays from 3:00pm to 4:00pm starting 6 March 2025. Subscribe to the podcast! Recent Episodes See all previous episodes … Continue reading Classical Coffee Break →

See all previous episodes .