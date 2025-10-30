Classical Coffee Break Episode 31 – 10.30.25

Download file: https://radiowaterloo.ca/wp-content/uploads/2025/10/V2-Classical-Coffee-Break-Ep-31-10.30.25.mp3
|Start Time
|Composer
|Title
|Performer
|02:01
|Ralph Vaughan Williams
|Symphony No. 3 (A Pastoral Symphony)
|New Philharmonia Orchestra, Margaret Price, soprano, Sir Adrian Bolt, conductor
|12:06
|Johannes Brahms
|16 Waltzes, Op. 39: No. 15 in A-Flat Major
|Stephen Kovacevich, piano
|14:16
|Johann Sebastian Bach
|Violin Concerto No. 2 in E Major, BWV 1042: III. Allegro assai
|Julia Fischer, violin, Academy of St. Martins in the Fields
|16:41
|Ernest Shand
|The Gnomes, Op. 77
|Alexandra Whittingham, guitar
|18:38
|Carl Orff
|Carmina Burana: In trutina
|Hera Hyesang Park, soprano, Orchestra del Teatro Carlo Felice, Jochen Rieder, conductor
|21:30
|Ernest Bloch
|From Jewish Life: II. Supplication
|Raphael Wallfisch, cello, Linn Hendry, piano
|24:04
|Arcangelo Corelli
|Concerto Grosso in D Major, Op. 6, No. 7: II. Adagio
|Capella Istropolitana, Jaroslav Krechek, conductor
|25:11
|John Dowland
|Come Again! Sweet Love Doth Dow Invite
|Kathleen Battle, soprano, Christopher Parkening, guitar
|28:25
|Jean Sibelius
|Symphony No, 1 in E Minor, Op 39: II. Andante
|Philadelphia Orchestra, Eugene Ormandy, conductor
|38:29
|Frederick Delius
|Two Aquarelles, No. 1, Lento, ma non troppo
|Bournemouth Sinfonietta, Norman Del Mar, conductor
|41:42
|Fanny Mendelssohn
|Piano Trio in D Minor, Op. 11: II. Andante espressivo
|London Bridge Trio
|47:36
|John Wilbye
|The First Set of English Madrigals: No. 24, Cruel, Behold My Heavy Ending
|The King’s Singers
|50:25
|Anton Rubinstein
|Melodie in F Major, Op. 3, No. 1
|Vytautus Sondeckis, cello, Lithuanian Chamber Orchestra, David Geringas, conductor
|54:40
|Ralph Vaughan Williams
|The Turtle Dove
|Choir of Kings College, Cambridge, David Willcocks, conductor