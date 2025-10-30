Classical Coffee Break

Classical Coffee Break Episode 31 – 10.30.25

Download file:  https://radiowaterloo.ca/wp-content/uploads/2025/10/V2-Classical-Coffee-Break-Ep-31-10.30.25.mp3

Start Time Composer Title Performer
02:01 Ralph Vaughan Williams Symphony No. 3 (A Pastoral Symphony) New Philharmonia Orchestra, Margaret Price, soprano, Sir Adrian Bolt, conductor
12:06 Johannes Brahms 16 Waltzes, Op. 39: No. 15 in A-Flat Major Stephen Kovacevich, piano
14:16 Johann Sebastian Bach Violin Concerto No. 2 in E Major, BWV 1042: III. Allegro assai Julia Fischer, violin, Academy of St. Martins in the Fields
16:41 Ernest Shand The Gnomes, Op. 77 Alexandra Whittingham, guitar
18:38 Carl Orff Carmina Burana: In trutina Hera Hyesang Park, soprano, Orchestra del Teatro Carlo Felice, Jochen Rieder, conductor
21:30 Ernest Bloch From Jewish Life: II. Supplication Raphael Wallfisch, cello, Linn Hendry, piano
24:04 Arcangelo Corelli Concerto Grosso in D Major, Op. 6, No. 7: II. Adagio Capella Istropolitana, Jaroslav Krechek, conductor
25:11 John Dowland Come Again! Sweet Love Doth Dow Invite Kathleen Battle, soprano, Christopher Parkening, guitar
28:25 Jean Sibelius Symphony No, 1 in E Minor, Op 39: II. Andante Philadelphia Orchestra, Eugene Ormandy, conductor
38:29 Frederick Delius Two Aquarelles, No. 1, Lento, ma non troppo Bournemouth Sinfonietta, Norman Del Mar, conductor
41:42 Fanny Mendelssohn Piano Trio in D Minor, Op. 11: II. Andante espressivo London Bridge Trio
47:36 John Wilbye The First Set of English Madrigals: No. 24, Cruel, Behold My Heavy Ending The King’s Singers
50:25 Anton Rubinstein Melodie in F Major, Op. 3, No. 1 Vytautus Sondeckis, cello, Lithuanian Chamber Orchestra, David Geringas, conductor
54:40 Ralph Vaughan Williams The Turtle Dove Choir of Kings College, Cambridge, David Willcocks, conductor

