The Clean Up Hour, Mix 342

What’s up, y’all? Tonight’s All Things Considered is web-exclusive so that DJ Carmelo can do his thing — the show makes the case for The Gumshoe Strut, a true DIY one-man-band-man who’s been doing his thing for a long time. Time to get familiar!
Up Down Left Right
No Time 2 Die
My Secret Identity
Stairaway
Broke Off Rap
BEATS! (feat. Pip Skid & Yy)
That Counts
How Many Times (feat. Gruf)
Throw Down Tonight
On the Move
A Coset To Be The Boss (feat. Pip Skid)
Live From the Underground
Worse in the World (TTG Version)
Whirlwind
Traffic
It’s All About… (feat. Grubbs)
Redrum
Point of Combustion
So Confused (feat. MC Homeless)
Break Me Off (Interlude)
Pick Up The Piece(s)
Clock/Works
The Haunted Painting
Wants Might Get (feat. Birdapres)
Too Long In The Tooth
People So Cold (No Hellos)
Sun Down
Do Dad S**t (feat. Nolto, StapleMouth, Id Obelus, Capaciti, & Yy)
I Was There Once
Heard You Were Dead (feat. Azrael)
Cheers
Love 40
Felt
Honestly
Indifference
In Bed At Dawn
Wide Awake
The Real Sacrifice
Bus Stop Joe
Bad Apple
Humble Abody
Goodnight
Speakin’ My Mind
See y’all next time!