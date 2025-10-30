The Clean Up Hour, Mix 342

What’s up, y’all? Tonight’s All Things Considered is web-exclusive so that DJ Carmelo can do his thing — the show makes the case for The Gumshoe Strut, a true DIY one-man-band-man who’s been doing his thing for a long time. Time to get familiar!

Up Down Left Right

No Time 2 Die

My Secret Identity

Stairaway

Broke Off Rap

BEATS! (feat. Pip Skid & Yy)

That Counts

How Many Times (feat. Gruf)

Throw Down Tonight

On the Move

A Coset To Be The Boss (feat. Pip Skid)

Live From the Underground

Worse in the World (TTG Version)

Whirlwind

Traffic

It’s All About… (feat. Grubbs)

Redrum

Point of Combustion

So Confused (feat. MC Homeless)

Break Me Off (Interlude)

Pick Up The Piece(s)

Clock/Works

The Haunted Painting

Wants Might Get (feat. Birdapres)

Too Long In The Tooth

People So Cold (No Hellos)

Sun Down

Do Dad S**t (feat. Nolto, StapleMouth, Id Obelus, Capaciti, & Yy)

I Was There Once

Heard You Were Dead (feat. Azrael)

Cheers

Love 40

Felt

Honestly

Indifference

In Bed At Dawn

Wide Awake

The Real Sacrifice

Bus Stop Joe

Bad Apple

Humble Abody

Goodnight

Speakin’ My Mind

See y’all next time!