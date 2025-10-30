Your Voice Matters: Radio Waterloo Fall Fundraiser on Nov 1-14 | Help us reach our goal of $1000, an dkeep our station a public and thriving voice of the community. Brought to you by 102.7 CKMS Radio Waterloo, Cycle Fitness, Shaw Music Studio, Waterloo Taxi, BK Collectibles, Dog Eared Cafe & Bookstore | Donate Now! (QR code to https://radiowaterloo.ca/give/) OR visit radiowaterloo.ca/how-to/donate (logo+wordmark for CKMS 102.7 FM Radio Waterloo)
Fundraising

Power Up Community Radio 2025 Fall Fundraiser

Leave a comment

CKMS Radio Waterloo Announces: 

The Power-Up Community Radio 2025 Fall Fundraiser

Pledge Your Donation!

November 1st through November 14th, 2025

Power-Up Community Radio

Once again Radio Waterloo asks you, our listeners, to support the only true community radio in the Waterloo region. We provide the only local platform for diverse voices, music, and ideas, fostering a stronger sense of community and connectivity in the region.  As a non-profit, volunteer-driven station, we rely on the generous support of our listeners, local businesses, and community members to continue delivering high-quality programming and support the creative voices of the region. 

Radio Waterloo has partnered with some generous businesses in our community to thank you for your donation. Each donation gets you one chance at the prize of your choice.  At the end of the funding drive, we will select a donor to receive one of each of the following gifts.

Kückt Highline 3Bike Rack from ZM Cycle & Fitness A box with a picture of a bike rack "Kuct Highline 3" (ZM Cycle & Fitness logo along bottom)

Giro Scamp bike helmet for youth from ZM Cycle & Fitness A green bike helmet with the logo "GIRO" sits on top of a box with a blue label "Giro Scamp Youth Small" (ZM Cycle & Fitness logo along bottom)

Pearl iZUMi gel bike gloves from ZM Cycle & Fitness Black and grey bike gloves with the sales label attached "Pearl iZUMi" (ZM Cycle & Fitness logo along bottom)

Fox Ranger bike gloves from ZM Cycle & Fitness Orange and black gloves with the sales label attached (ZM Cycle & Fitness logo along bottom)

Jan Henderson Framed Reclining White (Siberian) Tiger Print (44″X28″) from Don & Kim Janzen Photo of framed Jan Henderson White Tiger print. Reclining Sirian Tiger, mostly black and white with one flesh coloured paw showing.

Jay Turser Guitar, amp, tuner, strap, stand, cable from Shaw Music Studios Photo of electric guitar,amp,cables,stand (Shaw Music logo in top right corner)

Taxi vouchers from Waterloo Taxi Waterloo Taxi and lokal hailing app logos

Funko POP Moment, U2’s Zoo TV Tour (1993) from B & K Collectables Photo of POP Moment, U2’s Zoo TV Tour (1993) Exclusive Deluxe POP! Vinyl Funko Pop Figures, Black Friday 2022 Exclusive collectible piece. (B&K Collectables logo along bottom)

Jakks Pacific WWE Unmatched Fury The Rock Premium Figure from B & K Collectables Photo of Jakks Pacific WWE Unmatched Fury The Rock Premium Figure, Originally circulated in 2007, this is a sealed piece that is no longer in-production and is a great collectible from WWE's Attitude Era. (B&C Collectables logo along bottom)

Funko Pop Retro Toys – Fisher-Price Chatter Telephone vinyl figure from B & K Collectables Funko Pop Retro Toys - Fisher-Price Chatter Telephone vinyl figure (with B&K logo along the bottom)

Street Hop T-shirt from Carmelo Farruggio Street Hop | Thursdays @ 10PM | 102.7 CKMS FM | DJ CARMELO | RADIOWATERLOO.CA (silhoutte of DJ Carmelo with a cane, white on black)

$50 Gift Certificate from Dog-Eared Café and Bookstore from Dog-Eared Café A woodcut of a coffee cup peeled open like a dog-eared page in abook, surrounded by the text "Dog-Eared Café | Secondhand Books - First Rate Coffee | Paris, Ontario | Est. 2021"

CKMS 102.7 FM logo white T-shirt from Carmelo Farruggio CKMS 102.7 FM Radio Waterloo (teal rectangle with rounded corners and a yellow and black sunflower on the left and black text on the right)

Radio Waterloo Sunflower T-shirt from Radio Waterloo A blue T-shirt with a yellow sunflower on an antenna tower and the text "CKMS 102.7 FM | Est. 1977 | Radio Waterloo" (CKMS 102.7 FM Radio Waterloo logo along the bottom)

CKMS-FM 102.7 Radio Waterloo

Pledge Your Donation!

You can also show your support for Radio Waterloo by:

  • Becoming a Member: Join the CKMS-FM family by becoming a member of the station and enjoy exclusive perks including a “Host Your Own Show” certificate.
  • Sponsoring a Show: Local businesses and organizations can sponsor a show and receive ongoing recognition on the air.
  • Volunteering: Get involved in station activities and share your talents with the community.

On behalf of all the volunteers at Radio Waterloo, THANK YOU !

Pledge Your Donation!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.