CKMS Radio Waterloo Announces:

The Power-Up Community Radio 2025 Fall Fundraiser



Pledge Your Donation!

November 1st through November 14th, 2025



Power-Up Community Radio



Once again Radio Waterloo asks you, our listeners, to support the only true community radio in the Waterloo region. We provide the only local platform for diverse voices, music, and ideas, fostering a stronger sense of community and connectivity in the region. As a non-profit, volunteer-driven station, we rely on the generous support of our listeners, local businesses, and community members to continue delivering high-quality programming and support the creative voices of the region.

Radio Waterloo has partnered with some generous businesses in our community to thank you for your donation. Each donation gets you one chance at the prize of your choice. At the end of the funding drive, we will select a donor to receive one of each of the following gifts.

Kückt Highline 3Bike Rack from ZM Cycle & Fitness

Giro Scamp bike helmet for youth from ZM Cycle & Fitness

Pearl iZUMi gel bike gloves from ZM Cycle & Fitness

Fox Ranger bike gloves from ZM Cycle & Fitness

Jan Henderson Framed Reclining White (Siberian) Tiger Print (44″X28″) from Don & Kim Janzen

Jay Turser Guitar, amp, tuner, strap, stand, cable from Shaw Music Studios

Taxi vouchers from Waterloo Taxi

Funko POP Moment, U2’s Zoo TV Tour (1993) from B & K Collectables

Jakks Pacific WWE Unmatched Fury The Rock Premium Figure from B & K Collectables

Funko Pop Retro Toys – Fisher-Price Chatter Telephone vinyl figure from B & K Collectables

Street Hop T-shirt from Carmelo Farruggio

$50 Gift Certificate from Dog-Eared Café and Bookstore from Dog-Eared Café

CKMS 102.7 FM logo white T-shirt from Carmelo Farruggio

Radio Waterloo Sunflower T-shirt from Radio Waterloo

CKMS-FM 102.7 Radio Waterloo

Pledge Your Donation!

You can also show your support for Radio Waterloo by:

Becoming a Member : Join the CKMS-FM family by becoming a member of the station and enjoy exclusive perks including a “ Host Your Own Show ” certificate.

: Join the CKMS-FM family by becoming a member of the station and enjoy exclusive perks including a “ ” certificate. Sponsoring a Show : Local businesses and organizations can sponsor a show and receive ongoing recognition on the air.

: Local businesses and organizations can sponsor a show and receive ongoing recognition on the air. Volunteering: Get involved in station activities and share your talents with the community.

On behalf of all the volunteers at Radio Waterloo, THANK YOU !

Pledge Your Donation!