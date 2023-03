Radio Nowhere plays Rock and Roll from the sixties and seventies — some standard tunes as well as more obscure deep cuts — along with a taste of rhythm and blues, some modern alt rock, soul, funk, blues, punk, alt country and Afrobeat.

Something familiar and hopefully something new and a better appreciation of the roots and future of the most revolutionary and popular form of music in history..

Radio Nowhere is hosted by Don Janzen and airs on CKMS-FM on Sunday from Midnight to 1:00am.