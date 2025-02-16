The Horizon Broadening Hour (teal text over a colour saturated photo of the Kitchener skyline)
New Music, The Horizon Broadening Hour

New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #66

1 Comment

What’s up, y’all? The routine, as always — here is what I have added to Libretime since last week:

prchr. train – Single Rock No
Made-Up World Making Alternative CanCon
Theremin Man Live From Planet Earth Alternative CanCon
DayEyez Insecurities – Single Rock No
Pink Moth Dark Oxygen Pop CanCon
Charlie PS Mouthpiece – Single Rock CanCon
Jaimè Club Nights Pop CanCon
Jaimè Feel the Love Pop CanCon
Jaimè Forgiveness Pop CanCon
Jaimè Holding You Again Pop CanCon
Jaimè Jaimè Pop CanCon
Jaimè Spinning Like a Vinyl Pop CanCon
Jaimè Stars Align Pop CanCon
Jaimè Where I Stand Pop CanCon
Jaimè Covers Pop CanCon
Lost Property Inner Child Folk CanCon
Heather Christine C’est Magnifique – Single Jazz CanCon
HuDost Fire of Eden – Single Folk CanCon
Corinne Caza Wanted Sign – Single Pop CanCon
Rita Satch Meet Me In The Garden R&B No
Yufu Heal Me Food – Single Funk No
Real Sickies Triage – Single Rock CanCon
Henry Taylor I Don’t Have a Name – Single Country CanCon/KWCon
Emanuel Casablanca Hollywood Forever Blues No
Boutique Feelings Boutique Feelings Hip Hop NSFR CanCon
Desiree Dorion Dry – Single Folk CanCon
Lights Alive Again – Single Pop CanCon
Current Swell 10 Feet Tall – Single Rock CanCon
Ian North Antarctica – Single Folk CanCon
The Lightning Struck Wrong Tree – Single Rock CanCon
A Short Walk to Pluto Out of Range Rock CanCon
Zanski Canines – Single Alternative CanCon
Riley Michaels Story Of My Life – Single Pop CanCon
Monstrosa 778 – Single Metal CanCon
We Found a Lovebird With Friends Like These Rock CanCon
Strange Plants Tell Me All Your Secrets, Pt. 2 – Single Rock CanCon
Robert Thomas and the Sessionmen Beside You – Single Blues CanCon
Circle the Wolves Mirror Mirror Metal CanCon
Cooper Bloom One for Life – Single Pop CanCon
Whine Problem Sleem Rock CanCon
Leah Barley Awkward & Heartbroken Pop CanCon
Tristan Armstrong The Lonely Avenue Rock CanCon
Change of Heart In the Wreckage Rock CanCon
Allegra Levy Looking at the Moon Jazz No
John Hart Love Is Jazz No
Andrew Rathbun Lost in the Shadows Jazz No
Nate Radley Say It’s So Jazz No
Chet Baker When Sunny Gets Blue Jazz No
Steve Johns Mythology Jazz No
Kirk Knuffke Super Blonde Jazz No
David Janeway Forward Motion Jazz No
Monotronic Light in the Dark – Single Electronic No
Fatal Vision Three Times Lucky Rock CanCon
Falling Below Answers – Single Rock No
Christine Yevkova Fight for Life – Single Pop Available in both English and Ukrainian No
Christine Yevkova Hometown Sweetest Faces – Single Pop No
Christine Yevkova Like a Rose – Single Pop No
Peter Dreams Peter Dreams and MOONRIIVR Alternative CanCon

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour (which is mainly jazz and rock tonight — folk and pop will be next week’s focus, then we’ll get back to the usual routine!):

Tracklist:

Shugorei – Three Pathways (feat. Mindy Meng Wang)
Heather Christine – C’est Magnifique!
Allegra Levy – It’s Only a Paper Moon
John Hart – Pee Wee
Andrew Rathbun – I Love Music
Nate Radley – Hardy Har Har
Chet Baker – Long ago and far away
Steve Johns – Bluesday the 13th
Kirk Knuffke – Willie the Weeper
David Janeway – Fully Vaxxed
Yufu – Heal Me Good
Rita Satch – Meet Me In The Garden
Henry Taylor – I DON’T HAVE A NAME
Whine Problem – Portrait of Moments Wasted
Charlie PS – Mouthpiece
Never Any Ordinary – The Best Of You
Theremin Man – 2000 Light Years From Home
Circle the Wolves – I’m So Done
Monstrosa – 778
Valley of Salt – The Love of God is All Around Us
Arlene & the People – Straight Jacket
Nick Faye – Undone
We Found a Lovebird – It Ain’t Stickin
Real Sickies – Triage
A Short Walk to Pluto – Mary’s Paper Boat
Emanuel Casablanca – Roulette
Made-Up – 1986

See y’all next time!

One thought on “New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #66”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.