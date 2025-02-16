New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #66

What’s up, y’all? The routine, as always — here is what I have added to Libretime since last week:
|prchr.
|train – Single
|Rock
|No
|Made-Up
|World Making
|Alternative
|CanCon
|Theremin Man
|Live From Planet Earth
|Alternative
|CanCon
|DayEyez
|Insecurities – Single
|Rock
|No
|Pink Moth
|Dark Oxygen
|Pop
|CanCon
|Charlie PS
|Mouthpiece – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Jaimè
|Club Nights
|Pop
|CanCon
|Jaimè
|Feel the Love
|Pop
|CanCon
|Jaimè
|Forgiveness
|Pop
|CanCon
|Jaimè
|Holding You Again
|Pop
|CanCon
|Jaimè
|Jaimè
|Pop
|CanCon
|Jaimè
|Spinning Like a Vinyl
|Pop
|CanCon
|Jaimè
|Stars Align
|Pop
|CanCon
|Jaimè
|Where I Stand
|Pop
|CanCon
|Jaimè
|Covers
|Pop
|CanCon
|Lost Property
|Inner Child
|Folk
|CanCon
|Heather Christine
|C’est Magnifique – Single
|Jazz
|CanCon
|HuDost
|Fire of Eden – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Corinne Caza
|Wanted Sign – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Rita Satch
|Meet Me In The Garden
|R&B
|No
|Yufu
|Heal Me Food – Single
|Funk
|No
|Real Sickies
|Triage – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Henry Taylor
|I Don’t Have a Name – Single
|Country
|CanCon/KWCon
|Emanuel Casablanca
|Hollywood Forever
|Blues
|No
|Boutique Feelings
|Boutique Feelings
|Hip Hop
|NSFR
|CanCon
|Desiree Dorion
|Dry – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Lights
|Alive Again – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Current Swell
|10 Feet Tall – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Ian North
|Antarctica – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|The Lightning Struck
|Wrong Tree – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|A Short Walk to Pluto
|Out of Range
|Rock
|CanCon
|Zanski
|Canines – Single
|Alternative
|CanCon
|Riley Michaels
|Story Of My Life – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Monstrosa
|778 – Single
|Metal
|CanCon
|We Found a Lovebird
|With Friends Like These
|Rock
|CanCon
|Strange Plants
|Tell Me All Your Secrets, Pt. 2 – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Robert Thomas and the Sessionmen
|Beside You – Single
|Blues
|CanCon
|Circle the Wolves
|Mirror Mirror
|Metal
|CanCon
|Cooper Bloom
|One for Life – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Whine Problem
|Sleem
|Rock
|CanCon
|Leah Barley
|Awkward & Heartbroken
|Pop
|CanCon
|Tristan Armstrong
|The Lonely Avenue
|Rock
|CanCon
|Change of Heart
|In the Wreckage
|Rock
|CanCon
|Allegra Levy
|Looking at the Moon
|Jazz
|No
|John Hart
|Love Is
|Jazz
|No
|Andrew Rathbun
|Lost in the Shadows
|Jazz
|No
|Nate Radley
|Say It’s So
|Jazz
|No
|Chet Baker
|When Sunny Gets Blue
|Jazz
|No
|Steve Johns
|Mythology
|Jazz
|No
|Kirk Knuffke
|Super Blonde
|Jazz
|No
|David Janeway
|Forward Motion
|Jazz
|No
|Monotronic
|Light in the Dark – Single
|Electronic
|No
|Fatal Vision
|Three Times Lucky
|Rock
|CanCon
|Falling Below
|Answers – Single
|Rock
|No
|Christine Yevkova
|Fight for Life – Single
|Pop
|Available in both English and Ukrainian
|No
|Christine Yevkova
|Hometown Sweetest Faces – Single
|Pop
|No
|Christine Yevkova
|Like a Rose – Single
|Pop
|No
|Peter Dreams
|Peter Dreams and MOONRIIVR
|Alternative
|CanCon
Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour (which is mainly jazz and rock tonight — folk and pop will be next week’s focus, then we’ll get back to the usual routine!):
Tracklist:
Shugorei – Three Pathways (feat. Mindy Meng Wang)
Heather Christine – C’est Magnifique!
Allegra Levy – It’s Only a Paper Moon
John Hart – Pee Wee
Andrew Rathbun – I Love Music
Nate Radley – Hardy Har Har
Chet Baker – Long ago and far away
Steve Johns – Bluesday the 13th
Kirk Knuffke – Willie the Weeper
David Janeway – Fully Vaxxed
Yufu – Heal Me Good
Rita Satch – Meet Me In The Garden
Henry Taylor – I DON’T HAVE A NAME
Whine Problem – Portrait of Moments Wasted
Charlie PS – Mouthpiece
Never Any Ordinary – The Best Of You
Theremin Man – 2000 Light Years From Home
Circle the Wolves – I’m So Done
Monstrosa – 778
Valley of Salt – The Love of God is All Around Us
Arlene & the People – Straight Jacket
Nick Faye – Undone
We Found a Lovebird – It Ain’t Stickin
Real Sickies – Triage
A Short Walk to Pluto – Mary’s Paper Boat
Emanuel Casablanca – Roulette
Made-Up – 1986
See y’all next time!
Hey Everyone Its Shimmer From Circle The Wolves… Thanks For Checking out “I’m So Done” The Full Album will be out FEB 28 2025 … Can’t wait for everyone to hear the new album
http://www.circlethewolves.com