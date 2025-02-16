New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #66

What’s up, y’all? The routine, as always — here is what I have added to Libretime since last week:

prchr. train – Single Rock No Made-Up World Making Alternative CanCon Theremin Man Live From Planet Earth Alternative CanCon DayEyez Insecurities – Single Rock No Pink Moth Dark Oxygen Pop CanCon Charlie PS Mouthpiece – Single Rock CanCon Jaimè Club Nights Pop CanCon Jaimè Feel the Love Pop CanCon Jaimè Forgiveness Pop CanCon Jaimè Holding You Again Pop CanCon Jaimè Jaimè Pop CanCon Jaimè Spinning Like a Vinyl Pop CanCon Jaimè Stars Align Pop CanCon Jaimè Where I Stand Pop CanCon Jaimè Covers Pop CanCon Lost Property Inner Child Folk CanCon Heather Christine C’est Magnifique – Single Jazz CanCon HuDost Fire of Eden – Single Folk CanCon Corinne Caza Wanted Sign – Single Pop CanCon Rita Satch Meet Me In The Garden R&B No Yufu Heal Me Food – Single Funk No Real Sickies Triage – Single Rock CanCon Henry Taylor I Don’t Have a Name – Single Country CanCon/KWCon Emanuel Casablanca Hollywood Forever Blues No Boutique Feelings Boutique Feelings Hip Hop NSFR CanCon Desiree Dorion Dry – Single Folk CanCon Lights Alive Again – Single Pop CanCon Current Swell 10 Feet Tall – Single Rock CanCon Ian North Antarctica – Single Folk CanCon The Lightning Struck Wrong Tree – Single Rock CanCon A Short Walk to Pluto Out of Range Rock CanCon Zanski Canines – Single Alternative CanCon Riley Michaels Story Of My Life – Single Pop CanCon Monstrosa 778 – Single Metal CanCon We Found a Lovebird With Friends Like These Rock CanCon Strange Plants Tell Me All Your Secrets, Pt. 2 – Single Rock CanCon Robert Thomas and the Sessionmen Beside You – Single Blues CanCon Circle the Wolves Mirror Mirror Metal CanCon Cooper Bloom One for Life – Single Pop CanCon Whine Problem Sleem Rock CanCon Leah Barley Awkward & Heartbroken Pop CanCon Tristan Armstrong The Lonely Avenue Rock CanCon Change of Heart In the Wreckage Rock CanCon Allegra Levy Looking at the Moon Jazz No John Hart Love Is Jazz No Andrew Rathbun Lost in the Shadows Jazz No Nate Radley Say It’s So Jazz No Chet Baker When Sunny Gets Blue Jazz No Steve Johns Mythology Jazz No Kirk Knuffke Super Blonde Jazz No David Janeway Forward Motion Jazz No Monotronic Light in the Dark – Single Electronic No Fatal Vision Three Times Lucky Rock CanCon Falling Below Answers – Single Rock No Christine Yevkova Fight for Life – Single Pop Available in both English and Ukrainian No Christine Yevkova Hometown Sweetest Faces – Single Pop No Christine Yevkova Like a Rose – Single Pop No Peter Dreams Peter Dreams and MOONRIIVR Alternative CanCon

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour (which is mainly jazz and rock tonight — folk and pop will be next week’s focus, then we’ll get back to the usual routine!):

Tracklist:

Shugorei – Three Pathways (feat. Mindy Meng Wang)

Heather Christine – C’est Magnifique!

Allegra Levy – It’s Only a Paper Moon

John Hart – Pee Wee

Andrew Rathbun – I Love Music

Nate Radley – Hardy Har Har

Chet Baker – Long ago and far away

Steve Johns – Bluesday the 13th

Kirk Knuffke – Willie the Weeper

David Janeway – Fully Vaxxed

Yufu – Heal Me Good

Rita Satch – Meet Me In The Garden

Henry Taylor – I DON’T HAVE A NAME

Whine Problem – Portrait of Moments Wasted

Charlie PS – Mouthpiece

Never Any Ordinary – The Best Of You

Theremin Man – 2000 Light Years From Home

Circle the Wolves – I’m So Done

Monstrosa – 778

Valley of Salt – The Love of God is All Around Us

Arlene & the People – Straight Jacket

Nick Faye – Undone

We Found a Lovebird – It Ain’t Stickin

Real Sickies – Triage

A Short Walk to Pluto – Mary’s Paper Boat

Emanuel Casablanca – Roulette

Made-Up – 1986

See y’all next time!