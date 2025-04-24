The Clean Up Hour, Mix 315

What’s up, y’all? Here is tonight’s Clean Up Hour — the show’s 69th All Things Considered, which makes the case for the enigmatic, charismatic, one-of-a-kind Ghettosocks.
Tracklist:
The Getaway
Whatchuknowboutme?
Ice Wine
Stop!
Voltron Kicks
Tech Wall
He’s the DJ I’m the Rapper ’08
City Life (feat. Loe Pesci & Classified)
LIVE AT THE APOLLO (skit)
Bring Some Wine (feat. Loe Pesci)
Youth In Asia (feat. WOLVES)
Koala Laundry
Evict Bush
Fish Pond Bombs
Grapez
Antelope Freightbuster
After the Smoke Clears
Cathedral (feat. Apt)
Ctu Commies
Dreams of Hawaiian Sophie
Stolen Kicks (feat. PH)
Baby Penguin Again
Once Got Busy (Burger King Bathroom)
A Song About Breakdancing
The Mustard Station (feat. Jeff Spec, Timbuktu, Moka Only, & Muneshine)
Pink Lemonade (feat. Apt)
Cap (feat. Moka Only)
Her Favorite
Roofless
Lapping the Sun
Value Village
I Don’t Sing
Outside
Smoove Regardless (feat. Ambition & Justo the MC)
Nautical (Swamp Thing & Ghettosocks)
All In (feat. O.C. & Moka Only)
Fantasy Island (Swamp Thing & Ghettosocks)
Sorry Excuse for a Human
Reflections
Truth to the Light (feat. Birdapres & Timbuktu)
Out for Treats
See y’all next time!