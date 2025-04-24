The Clean Up Hour, Mix 315

What’s up, y’all? Here is tonight’s Clean Up Hour — the show’s 69th All Things Considered, which makes the case for the enigmatic, charismatic, one-of-a-kind Ghettosocks.

Tracklist:

The Getaway

Whatchuknowboutme?

Ice Wine

Stop!

Voltron Kicks

Tech Wall

He’s the DJ I’m the Rapper ’08

City Life (feat. Loe Pesci & Classified)

LIVE AT THE APOLLO (skit)

Bring Some Wine (feat. Loe Pesci)

Youth In Asia (feat. WOLVES)

Koala Laundry

Evict Bush

Fish Pond Bombs

Grapez

Antelope Freightbuster

After the Smoke Clears

Cathedral (feat. Apt)

Ctu Commies

Dreams of Hawaiian Sophie

Stolen Kicks (feat. PH)

Baby Penguin Again

Once Got Busy (Burger King Bathroom)

A Song About Breakdancing

The Mustard Station (feat. Jeff Spec, Timbuktu, Moka Only, & Muneshine)

Pink Lemonade (feat. Apt)

Cap (feat. Moka Only)

Her Favorite

Roofless

Lapping the Sun

Value Village

I Don’t Sing

Outside

Smoove Regardless (feat. Ambition & Justo the MC)

Nautical (Swamp Thing & Ghettosocks)

All In (feat. O.C. & Moka Only)

Fantasy Island (Swamp Thing & Ghettosocks)

Sorry Excuse for a Human

Reflections

Truth to the Light (feat. Birdapres & Timbuktu)

Out for Treats

See y’all next time!