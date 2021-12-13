A dramatic reading of Charles Dickens’ classic novel, “A Christmas Carol”, has been a festive family favourite in the township of Wilmot for many years, with proceeds from the production being donated to local causes.

2021 was the first year the event was organized by the Wilmot Terry Fox Run, which Nigel and Cheryl Gordijk have led since 2013.

Because of the uncertainty surrounding in-person events due to COVID and public health, the show was pre-recorded and broadcast on Facebook. The audience was asked to show their appreciation by donating online to the Wilmot Terry Fox Run, with all proceeds going to the Terry Fox Foundation for cancer research. You can donate at Wilmot Christmas Carol | Terry Fox Fundraising

Radio Waterloo is pleased to present to you a special audio version of A Wilmot Christmas Carol. Check our schedule throughout December for various air times.

The performance took place at Trinity Lutheran Church in New Hamburg. The readers are Nicole Lee Quesnel, Adrienne Enns, Brittlestar, Alison Enns, and Reid Spencer. Musical performances are by The Weber Family, Reid Spencer and Jamie Courtney, and Alison and Adrienne Enns. Technical production was by Rick Ritz, and Lisa Hagen was the producer and director.

View the video on Facebook at Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol | Wilmot Terry Fox Run