So Old It’s New set list for Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 – on air 8-10 pm ET

Pretenders, Bad Boys Get Spanked . . . From Pretenders II, released in 1981 when people were still pogo-ing on dance floors to punk and new wave music and this would be a perfect tune for that. It occurred to me for the first time in all these years, in playing it, that Concrete Blonde’s 1992 song Ghost Of A Texas Ladies Man, which I’ve played before on the show, has a very similar rhythm, to my ears, anyway. Not saying Concrete Blonde ‘pinched it’ as the Brits might say, and Concrete Blonde is a band I really like, but there it is. Interesting that I never really noticed it until now but I think that’s because I’ve actually played the Concrete Blonde tune more often.