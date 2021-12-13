So Old It’s New set list for Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 – on air 8-10 pm ET

54-40, Music Man . . . Apparently a single, I don’t remember it being such. Nice groove including the wah-wah guitar. Got into 54-40 via the first two singles – Nice To Luv You and She La – from the Dear Dear album in 1992, from which I took this song. I saw them about a decade later, good show.
Romantics, Open Up Your Door . . . A cover of the 1966 hit by Richard and The Young Lions released on the Romantics’ 1983 album In Heat. Good time, good rock and roll.
Deep Purple, What’s Going On Here . . . Great boogie rock tune featuring nice dual vocals from David Coverdale and Glenn Hughes, from the first Mk. III Purple album, Burn. Already getting funky, Purple was, to the great distaste of mercurial guitarist and arguably de facto leader Ritchie Blackmore, yet he plays brilliantly on the album.
The Allman Brothers Band, No One To Run With . . . Jaunty sort of tune from the reconstituted band’s 1994 album, Where It All Begins, guitarist Dickey Betts’ last studio work as a Brother. Speaking of the studio, Gregg Allman didn’t like recording in studios, preferring the live arena so, the story goes, producer Tom Dowd arranged for the band’s full concert setup to be housed on a Florida film sound stage owned by actor Burt Reynolds and the band recorded that way, as a live unit, rather than as many albums are done, with parts done individually and then mixed.
Spooky Tooth, That Was Only Yesterday . . . Yet another great one from the Spooky Two album, which I think ought to be retitled No. 1 since it’s arguably the band’s best work.
Tommy Bolin, Bustin’ Out For Rosey . . . From the late great Bolin, solo artist, replacement guitarist for Joe Walsh in the James Gang and Ritchie Blackmore in Deep Purple but a brilliant artist in his own right, gone too soon as a result of his drug demons.
Genesis, Eleventh Earl Of Mar . . . Epic track from the second post-Peter Gabriel album, Wind and Wuthering, and the last one with guitarist Steve Hackett before his departure left Genesis a trio (Tony Banks, Mike Rutherford, Phil Collins) that would go on to huge commercial heights.
Can, Spoon . . . Typically propulsive Can track, among their more accessible works in fact if you’re not into ‘weird’ stuff I’d recommend picking up, or listening to online, their Can: The Singles album, a good run-through of the band’s more conventional work.
King Crimson, Larks’ Tongues In Aspic, Part 1 (abridged) . . . Slow build on this instrumental title cut to the 1973 album, until the heavy, metallic assault at the 3:45 mark and then again a minute later. The song is nearly 14 minutes long on the album but for tonight’s show I used bandleader Robert Fripp’s just under seven-minute, tighter abridged version which in some ways I like better; depends on my mood.
Soft Machine, All White . . . By the time of the ‘5’ album, Soft Machine had dispensed with vocals and was essentially a jazz, or jazz-fusion band; this slow-building cut a great example.
Iron Maiden, Hallowed Be Thy Name . . . I like Iron Maiden well enough but sometimes Bruce Dickinson’s somewhat to me overwrought ‘operatic’ vocals can be irritating. Not on this one, though. Early Maiden progressive metal I suppose one would call it, which they’ve expanded upon and continue to do, to great effect, on their latter-day releases. One of those bands I have great respect for in that they’ve maintained a high standard throughout their now 40-plus year career.
Metallica, Poor Twisted Me . . . As described by one You Tube commenter, it’s a blues metal tune. This one from the Load album, a controversial release at the time because many Metallica fans still wanted thrash but the band was evolving into a more commercial entity.
Pretenders, Bad Boys Get Spanked . . . From Pretenders II, released in 1981 when people were still pogo-ing on dance floors to punk and new wave music and this would be a perfect tune for that. It occurred to me for the first time in all these years, in playing it, that Concrete Blonde’s 1992 song Ghost Of A Texas Ladies Man, which I’ve played before on the show, has a very similar rhythm, to my ears, anyway. Not saying Concrete Blonde ‘pinched it’ as the Brits might say, and Concrete Blonde is a band I really like, but there it is. Interesting that I never really noticed it until now but I think that’s because I’ve actually played the Concrete Blonde tune more often.
The Kinks, National Health . . . From Low Budget, 1979, great album that got lots of people back into The Kinks. And, around the same time, Kinks’ leader/chief songwriter Ray Davies was romantically involved with the Pretenders’ Chrissie Hynde, and Pretenders recorded the Kinks’ Stop Your Sobbing on their 1979 debut album. So, I must admit when I slotted in the Pretenders’ track that The Kinks came to mind, so there you have it. Besides, I can never get enough Kinks. Or Pretenders, for that matter.
Chilliwack, Guilty . . . I’ve always liked the band’s 1979 Breakdown In Paradise album, or at least most of it, including this track featuring some nice piano playing amid a nice arrangement. The two other songs I really like on the record are Communication Breakdown (not the Zeppelin tune) and 148 Heavy, both of which I’ve played over time on the show. The album didn’t do well, though, thanks in part to promotion issues born of Mushroom Records’ financial problems at the time.
BTO, A Long Time For A Little While . . . I played Madison Avenue from BTO’s first post-Randy Bachman album Street Action last week, which prompted a full re-listen to the 1978 effort for which the band brought in former April Wine stalwart Jim Clench on bass, with C.F. (Fred) Turner moving from bass to rhythm guitar along with lead axeman Blair Thornton and drummer Rob Bachman. It’s a good album, including this song, which reminds me a bit of Looking Out For No. 1, albeit heavier.
Peter Frampton, Jumping Jack Flash (live) . . . Frampton covered the Stones’ tune on his 1972 studio album Winds of Change. I pulled this extended seven-minute version from Frampton’s breakthrough live album, Frampton Comes Alive.
The Rolling Stones, Loving Cup . . . This completes my little Exile On Main St. trilogy, spread over about five weeks. Some weeks ago I couldn’t decide between Torn and Frayed, Let It Loose and Loving Cup from Exile, so decided to play all three, over a period of weeks, in and around some other Stones’ stuff (Have You Seen Your Mother, Baby, Standing In The Shadow and Salt Of The Earth). So, here’s Loving Cup.
Pete Townshend, The Sea Refuses No River . . . Two singles – Face Dances Pt. 2 and Uniforms – were released from Townshend’s 1982 album All The Best Cowboys Have Chinese Eyes. I think he picked the wrong two. This song, and Exquisitely Bored, which I’ve played before and should again soon, are clearly better in my opinion.
The Flying Burrito Brothers, Christine’s Tune (aka Devil In Disguise) . . . Posting YouTube clips of the songs I play often helps my commentary, given some of the comments one sees about songs. Like this one, about this track: “This is where country should have gone instead of morphing into sewage”. I’m not super up on modern country, know some of it, and the criticisms, so I’d have to agree with the sentiments expressed.
Quicksilver Messenger Service, Fire Brothers . . . Spooky and haunting, enough said.
Ten Years After, Let The Sky Fall . . . Was listening to TYA’s A Space In Time album in the gym the other day, this came on and I made a mental note to play it this week. Alvin Lee was always rightly revered for his guitar playing, but he’s no slouch as a singer, either. Always liked his bluesy vocals.
Dire Straits, Where Do You Think You’re Going? . . . Journalism critics can be ridiculous. One wrote that Communique, the band’s second album and source for this great track, was nothing more than a pale imitation of the first Dire Straits album. Well, if that were true, then just about every J.J. Cale album is an imitation of the previous ones, yet Cale never released a poor album and neither did Dire Straits.
Peter Gabriel, Home Sweet Home . . . From Gabriel’s second solo album, at the point at which all his albums were called “Peter Gabriel’ so people started ascribing titles to them based on the cover art, in this case, Scratch. No hits to speak of on the second one, after Solsbury Hill had charted on his debut solo album, but Scratch is nevertheless a good album and worth checking out.