After 4.5 Years, Not One, Not Two, but Three, Announcements!

What’s up, y’all? It’s your boy mophead, host of The Clean Up Hour, finally posting to the station’s website after being on the air for nearly five years. As Nas said, “never on schedule, but always on time.”

To celebrate an occasion so momentous that it can only be experienced once in a lifetime, I come bearing three announcements. First announcement is pretty obvious by now — I am going to start posting about the show on the site. When I first started The Clean Up Hour, I figured I would essentially be a shadow, appearing only to play some music, then disappearing again. However, due to recent developments, I am more involved with the station, so it only makes sense. Every week, I will post a link to the show’s archives over on my Soundcloud page (if you would like a downloadable version, let me know). I upload to soundcloud right after I upload to airtime, so if you just cannot wait for The Clean Up Hour, or know you’ll miss it when on air, you can check it out early. Here’s tonight’s mix:

I usually just use whatever memes I have in my computer for the show’s cover art, so please pay it no mind — I do not actually encourage fighting pregnant women.

With each weekly post, I will also link to a previous mix — might as well do something for Throwback Thursday’s, especially since I have neglected posting here for so long! I will start that next week, as tonight’s post is a bit long.

Now, announcement 2: outside of being mophead of The Clean Up Hour, I am the station’s recently elected music committee coordinator. In this instance, you can call me Richard. I am looking forward to my first two-year term in this position! Currently, I am focusing on catching up on some backlog.

What does this mean for programmers? Two things. First, I will be posting a list, every Sunday, of everything I have added to the station’s airtime library throughout the week. It will be a large list this Sunday, then a bit smaller from here out. I will indicate the artist, album, genre, and Canadian-ness of the content. In the age of algorithmic control of our media consumption habits, I strongly believe in the importance of using various sources to expand one’s knowledge and musical collections. We are encouraging programmers to check out the new additions, both for expanding their programming, and just for the fun of it.

However, the amount of music that will be getting added is daunting, which is why I am also introducing a new program, called The Horizon Broadening Hour. On this show, I will play a mix of songs that I have added to airtime, so that programmers can hear some of their options — and, of course, our listeners can be introduced to new music, too! Currently, I plan on airing the show from 10:00 PM-12:00 AM on Sundays, but the schedule will change if a new program comes on the air with that timeslot in mind. I will make sure to keep you all posted on any changes — THBH starts this upcoming Sunday!

Finally, announcement 3: the music committee would like to restart the New Music Reviews. I will contribute to this goal by introducing a review series titled “From the Outside, Looking.” I plan on reviewing albums that are outside of my usual wheelhouse of preferred genres. While I try to keep my listening habits diverse, I am a Hip Hop head through-and-through, so my reviews will consider projects from genres I am not familiar with. I may also review some rap projects occasionally, but no promises there. I have no planned schedule for these reviews — I’ll get to ’em when I get to ’em.

That’s all I have for now. Here’s the tracklist for tonight’s show, and I will be back on Sunday with a big list of music for you programmers out there!

Blu – Bad News

Ransom – New Test of Men

Logic – Starfield

City Morgue – Sauna

Mick Jenkins & Benny the Butcher – Sitting Ducks

Paradime, Marv Won, Canc3r, Ketchphraze, Danny Brown, Mu, & DJ AMF – LXG ’11

Cam’Ron & Styles P – Top of the Pyramids

YG & Tyga – I’m Tha Reason

Travis Scott & Westside Gunn – LOST FOREVER

Nas – Based On a True Story

Nas – Based on a True Story, Pt. 2

DJ Muggs & Boldy James – We Coming for the Safe

Armand Hammer – The Gods Must be Crazy

Danger Mouse & Jemini – Knuckle Sandwich II

Puff Daddy, Busta Rhymes, Dawn Richard, & Kalenna – Deliver Me

Trippie Redd & Lil Wayne – I’m Mad at Me

EarthGang – Die Today

Vic Mensa & Common – Southside Story

DJ Muggs, Evidence, & Domo Genesis – Run the Playbook

G Style, Black Cobain, & DeeLow Diamond Man – Drive Slow

38 Spesh, Conway, Che Noir, & Pharohe Monch – We Outside

MIKE, Wiki, & The Alchemist – Mayors a Cop

Joell Ortiz & L’Orange – Uncle Chris Car

Open Mike Eagle – a new rap festival called falling loud

R.A.P Ferreira – warlocks

Earl Sweatshirt & The Achemist – Sirius Blac

Airospace & Syd Franklin – NOT ANOTHER ANOTHER DISNEY FILM/THE UNWINDING KNOT

Crownovhornz – Lying to Probation

Smoke DZA & Estelle – Harlem World ’97

The Streets – Has It Come To This?

A-F-R-O – Angel Dust/Interlude

Fly Anakin – Taxicab Confessions

Tinashe – Uh Huh

Doja Cat – Agora Hills

Quavo & Young Thug – Focused

Drake – Away From Home

D-Sisive – Boots (One)

Redman – Heal Yourself