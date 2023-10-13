Radio Waterloo joins the #Fediverse!

Due to technical difficulties, the #Fediverse integration on this website is currently deactivated.

Hello Fediverse!

Radio Waterloo, CKMS-FM 102.7, a community radio station in Waterloo Region, Ontario, Canada is very happy to be joining the #Fediverse through our blog at https://radiowaterloo.ca/.

Our show hosts post their music lists, interview show notes, and sometimes podcasts on the Radio Waterloo blog, and now those posts are available in the Fediverse too!

Follow @radiowaterloo.ca@radiowaterloo.ca to receive all the posts, or follow individual show hosts from our Authors List at https://radiowaterloo.ca/authors.

Happy listening!

/cc: @waterlooregion@chirp.social