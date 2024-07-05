All R.E.M. So Old It’s New set list for Saturday, July 6, 2024 – on air 8-10 am ET

An all R.E.M. set list, inspired by one of my show’s followers who had posted to Facebook R.E.M.’s song Low, a hypnotic favorite of mine from the band’s Out Of Time album. As a result, we got discussing the band and, since I’ve of late been doing themed shows for my Saturday programmed sets, live albums for the last four weeks, he suggested that at some point I might do an R.E.M. playlist.

So, here it is, mostly deeper cuts from throughout the band’s career as they went from an alternative ‘college radio’ band to worldwide mainstream success to, in their later days as a trio after the retirement of drummer Bill Berry 1997, declining sales and chart success in North America but solid sales and high chart placings for both albums and singles in the UK.

Berry, incidentally, became a farmer in the band’s home state of Georgia and did some sporadic music work before returning to the industry in 2022 as part of the Georgia band The Bad Ends, who released an album in 2023. I was always aware of R.E.M. but didn’t get into them until they hit the mainstream with the single The One I Love from 1987’s Document album. As tends to happen if one likes what one is hearing, I went back, and forward with them on each subsequent release. The band amicably called it a day in 2011 but not before assembling the terrific 2-CD compilation Part Lies, Part Heart, Part Truth, Part Garbage 1982-2011.

Here’s the set list, with source album information. Audio logs will be posted once the show airs.

1. Begin The Begin . . . From Lifes Rich Pageant album, 1986

2. The Wake-Up Bomb . . . New Adventures in Hi-Fi, 1996

3. A Month Of Saturdays . . . unreleased until issued on Part Lies, Part Heart, Part Truth, Part Garbage 1982-2011, 2011.

4. Living Well Is The Best Revenge . . . Accelerate, 2008

5. Alligator Aviator Autopilot Antimatter . . . Collapse Into Now, 2011

6. Low . . . Out Of Time, 1991

7. Bad Day . . . first issued in 2003 as a single from In Time: The Best Of R.E.M. 1988-2003, later also on the Part Lies . . . compilation, 2011.

8. Talk About The Passion . . . Murmur, 1983

9. Gardening At Night . . . Chronic Town EP, 1982

10. Supernatural Superserious . . . Accelerate, 2008

11. We All Go Back To Where We Belong . . . unreleased until issued on Part Lies, Part Heart, Part Truth, Part Garbage 1982-2011, 2011.

12. The Great Beyond . . . Man On The Moon movie soundtrack, 1999

13. New Test Leper . . . New Adventures In Hi-Fi, 1996

14. Country Feedback . . . Out Of Time, 1991

15. Finest Worksong . . . Document, 1987

16. Driver 8 . . . Fables Of The Reconstruction, 1985

17. Lotus . . . Up, 1998

18. How The West Was Won And Where It Got Us . . . New Adventures In Hi-Fi, 1996

19. I Took Your Name . . . Monster, 1994

20. Tongue . . . Monster, 1994

21. Fall On Me . . . Lifes Rich Pageant, 1986

22. Sitting Still . . . Murmur, 1983

23. Imitation Of Life . . . Reveal, 2001

24. King Of Comedy . . . Monster, 1994

25. Uberlin . . . Collapse Into Now, 2011

26. Star 69 . . . Monster, 1994

27. Hallelujah . . . unreleased until issued on Part Lies, Part Heart, Part Truth, Part Garbage 1982-2011, 2011.

28. Radio Song . . . Out Of Time, 1991

29. (Don’t Go Back To) Rockville . . . Reckoning, 1984