AltElxn 2025: Radio for the Canadian Election

#AltElxn 2025 is a coordinated national project by the National Campus and Community Radio Association (NCRA/ANREC), bringing together over 100 radio stations and local journalists from across the country. Our goal is to offer independent, community-based election coverage that highlights national issues through a local lens. With a focus on authentic voices and community impact, the series explores the stories, candidates, and concerns shaping the upcoming federal election.

#AltElxn 2025 is a four episode series syndicated from the NCRA/ANREC and airs on CKMS-FM as part of Meet The Candidate: 2025 Federal Election, weekdays from 9:02am to 10:00am from 7 to 29 April 2025.