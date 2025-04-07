OUTREACH MEMO 3

Memo to: Everyone 3

From: Outreach Committee

Topic: Finances

So, money.

It takes thousands of dollars a year to keep our station on air. Every presenter here pays a fee depending on their airtime. We do receive some financing from government systems and occasionally receive various grants. No one here gets payed.

Most of our expenses at this point are fees we are obligated to pay for, licensing as one example, and equipment for our broadcast capabilities. This includes studio and tower systems and behind this all the computer systems that makes it all go.

To be honest our equipment is almost old enough to be rejected by a museum and as it so happens it has almost reached its end of life cycle. Lots of it has been used since the times we were associated with the university and the replacement parts are getting very scarce. The upgrade replacement systems are not that difficult to integrate but they cost lots. Broadcast quality gear isn’t like your home systems.

This year the station will be reaching out to our loyal listeners to campaign for the upgrade and operating funds needed. Don’t forget every independently operated station across Canada has a fundraising plan in play. I want to know what you want us to do to raise this money. Because it will be your money you will be giving.

If we throw a party will you come? If we give away swag will you bid for it in an auction? If you own a bar will you host a fundraising night?

Will you reach out from one of the various communities that have their music played and throw a dance?

How about donating a couple of your locally made art pieces for us to sell through our site?

You can turn to us any hour of the day and be informed and entertained by people who live right in your community and it’s up to you to help. Yeah, it’s always difficult to ask for peoples help but we have a long tradition of grassroots support and we want the station to remain that voice of freedom right here.

Not only do we need listener support we also need the stability that comes with working with our business community to let their potential clients know they are here with them. We can offer a unique fit to your business in reaching an informed vibrant listenership that prefers dealing locally.

Oh, and see that button on the left of the page? It says donate and it’s very easy to just give us some cash. Go ahead, push it.

That’s it for this week. Next up is who we are.

Mail me your ideas: nocrapradio@yahoo.com

pj

“all the money you made will never buy back your soul.” Dylan