AltElxn2025: Vancouver Island Voices – Saanich – Gulf Islands

The first episode of #AltElxn2025 aims to illuminate the election issues in British Columbia, particularly focusing on Vancouver Island. The objective is to be part of a series of programs from across Canada that will inform listeners about national issues within the context of a local riding, in this case, Saanich-Gulf Islands. Notably, this is also the “Greenest” riding in Canada, as both the National and Provincial Green parties have held seats here for about a decade. As you will see, while the Provincial Greens recently reelected a green MLA, the National Green candidate, Elizabeth May, is facing a tough battle this time.

This is Episode One of #AltElxn 2025, airing on CKMS-FM at 9:30am on Tuesday, 8 April 2025. #AltElxn 2025 is a four episode series syndicated from the NCRA/ANREC and airs on CKMS-FM as part of Meet The Candidate: 2025 Federal Election, weekdays from 9:02am to 10:00am from 7 to 29 April 2025.

Hosted by Bill Collins and Peter Wainwright.

Index

0:00 – 0:31 – Show Introduction & Host Welcome – Backing Track “AltElnx25.wav”

0:31 – 4:01 – Act 1 Setting the scene from here

BC Elections breakdown, how many seats, recent voting patterns

Vancouver Island ridings and how they compare to BC and Canada in voting habits

Saanich-Gulf Islands riding physical description and notable economic drivers, including industrial setting.

4:01 – 4:16 Musical Transition “2025 Election Central”

4:16- 8:51 – Act 2 Comments from the sidewalk: Taking the pulse of people on the street. Peter and Bill to comment on major themes, local vs national issues.

8:51 – 9:15 Musical Transition – Song “Breaking News”

9:15 – 20:53 – ACT 3 Excerpts from local Candidate Interviews & Analysis, including recent polling

20:53 – 21:09 Musical Transition “2025 Election Central”

21:09 – 26:30 – ACT 4 A regional issue in focus Interview with Adam Olsen, Chairman of the Tsartlip Group of Companies. Issue-Focused Discussion: Sheding light on Indigenous Economic Development organizations taking a leadership role alongside Canadian institutions in building economic resiliency in Canada?

26:30 – 28:00 – Closing Remarks & Sign-Off

Transcript available on request.