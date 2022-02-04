CCAWR’s Launch of Black History Month: 7pm on Friday, 4 February 2022

The Caribbean Canadian Association of Waterloo Region and its partners are planning an online-only Black History Month 2022 Launch event on Feb 4th, 5th and 6th.
On Friday, 4 February from 7pm to 9pm CKMS-FM joins the CCAWR to broadcast a radio show.
- Showcase African, Caribbean and Afro-Canadian artistes/music (especially artistes from the Region of Waterloo/Southwestern Ontario)
- Hosted by CKMS-FM’s own DJ Cool!
- Includes interviews or banter with local musical artistes
- Information for the BHM2022 events on February 5th and 6th
- Reflect the Mission and Vision Mission of the CCAWR
For more information see the CCAWR’s Black History Month calendar of events and the Facebook event page.