CCAWR’s Launch of Black History Month: 7pm on Friday, 4 February 2022

The Caribbean Canadian Association of Waterloo Region and its partners are planning an online-only Black History Month 2022 Launch event on Feb 4th, 5th and 6th.

On Friday, 4 February from 7pm to 9pm CKMS-FM joins the CCAWR to broadcast a radio show.

Showcase African, Caribbean and Afro-Canadian artistes/music (especially artistes from the Region of Waterloo/Southwestern Ontario)

Hosted by CKMS-FM’s own DJ Cool!

Includes interviews or banter with local musical artistes

Information for the BHM2022 events on February 5th and 6th

Reflect the Mission and Vision Mission of the CCAWR

For more information see the CCAWR’s Black History Month calendar of events and the Facebook event page.